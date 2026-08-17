Sen. Gonzalez Bill Restricting Military-Style Weapons Advances to Assembly Vote

SACRAMENTO — Sen. Lena Gonzalez’s (D-Long Beach) legislation Senate Bill (SB) 937 passed the Assembly Appropriations Committee today, clearing a key committee before a vote on the Assembly Floor. SB 937 aims to protect communities from the dangerous use of military-style weapons in immigration enforcement and crowd control scenarios.

Flash-bang grenades are explosive pyrotechnic devices originally developed for military use that can be deployed by hand or as projectiles. They produce a blinding flash of light, sudden loud noise, blast overpressure, and in some cases disperse rubber shrapnel or balls. Explosive breaching charges, including detonating cords, sheet explosives, and shaped charges, can be used to forcibly enter buildings by destroying doors, windows, or other barriers. Although these devices are often classified as “less lethal,” they pose a significant danger to the public and to peace officers when used improperly or deployed in an unsafe manner.

Concerns about the use of flash-bang devices and explosive breaching charges are underscored by documented incidents showing just how dangerous these weapons can be. In July 2025, the Los Angeles Times reported about multiple people who suffered serious injuries involving less-lethal weapons. Among them was Sergio Espejo, who described running down the street, bleeding and calling for help after a flash-bang device struck him, severely injuring his hand. He later underwent emergency surgery and had an index finger amputated.

In Huntington Park, a family experienced the trauma and terror of these weapons inside their own home when federal agents used an explosive breaching charge to blow open a door and window while the mother was sleeping with her baby—her two children who were inside were ages six and one. The mother recalled acting quickly to move her baby out of harm’s way as the explosion went off and getting both children on the ground for cover.

Senate Bill (SB) 937 would place strong restrictions on the use of flash-bang grenades and explosive breaching charges by law enforcement, including during immigration enforcement operations, while establishing stronger safety, training, and accountability standards for their use.

Details: https://bit.ly/SB937-FactSheet

The bill now advances to the Assembly Floor, bringing it one step closer to the Governor’s desk.