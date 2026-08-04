Two Long Beach Homicide Investigations, Grand Ave. and Anaheim St.

Murder Investigation and Arrest – 2600 Block of Grand Avenue

The Long Beach Police Department has arrested a suspect for the murder of a female adult, following an Aug. 1, incident in the 2600 block of Grand Avenue.

On Aug. 1, about7:26 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Grand Avenue regarding an assault.

Upon arrival, officers located a female adult victim who was unresponsive. Long Beach Fire Department personnel rendered medical aid and determined the victim deceased.



The suspect was arrested near the scene. She was identified as 69-year-old Estela Jaramillo Rodriguez, a resident of Long Beach. She was booked at Long Beach City Jail for murder. Bail was set at $2,000,000.



Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect physically assaulted the victim. The investigation is ongoing.



The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the next of kin notification by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Gamboa and Asato at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at 800-222-8477,www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Shooting Investigation and Arrest – W. Anaheim Street LB

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on July 10, which later resulted in a male adult victim’s death. A male adult suspect was arrested.

On July 10, 2026, about 7:13 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of West Anaheim Street regarding a shooting. Officers located two male adult victims with gunshot wounds and rendered medical aid. Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported the victims to a local hospital.

A 44-year-old male victim sustained life-threatening injuries. A male victim, in his 50s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Through their investigation, Homicide detectives identified the suspect. On July 10, special investigation division detectives arrested Brian Medina, a 24-year-old resident of Long Beach, in the 2300 block of Linden Avenue. He was booked for two counts of attempted murder. Detectives presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, where two counts of attempted murder were filed.

On July 30, homicide detectives were notified that the 44-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He is identified as Long Beach resident William Davis.

Following the victim’s death, the district attorney’s office was notified, and a murder charge is pending. Bail is currently set at $3,025,000.

The circumstances and motive of the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Juan Carlos Reyes and Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at 800-222-8477,www.LACrimestoppers.org.