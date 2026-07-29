Mayor Bass Advances Climate Action Plan with Heat Resilience Investments for Vulnerable Angelenos

LOS ANGELES – Mayor Karen Bass July 27 announced a milestone in implementing her climate action plan with the installation of 1,066 energy-efficient air conditioning units for residents living at Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles or HACLA properties.

The announcement was made at Nickerson Gardens, where Mayor Bass was joined by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, leaders from HACLA and LADWP, and residents, underscoring the city’s commitment to climate resilience and environmental justice.

The investment demonstrates how the city’s climate action plan is delivering tangible benefits for Angelenos by helping residents adapt to increasingly frequent and severe heat, reducing household energy costs, improving energy efficiency, and expanding access to energy-efficient housing improvements and climate resilience investments in communities disproportionately impacted by pollution and climate change.

The project is part of the city’s heat mitigation home improvement program or HMHIP, launched to help protect residents from increasingly frequent and severe heat by improving energy efficiency and indoor comfort in vulnerable communities. Through a partnership between the Mayor’s Office, HACLA, and LADWP, the program upgrades public housing communities while helping residents maintain safe indoor temperatures during extreme heat. The program leverages rebates available through LADWP’s Cool LA initiative to purchase energy-efficient air conditioning units in bulk, reducing costs and accelerating installation across HACLA properties.

Mayor Bass released the City’s Climate Action Plan for Los Angeles in April 2026, establishing more than 50 measurable actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen climate resilience, expand clean energy, and improve public health. The plan prioritizes investments that deliver immediate benefits for Angelenos while ensuring communities most impacted by climate change and pollution are among the first to benefit from the city’s transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Details: plan.mayor.lacity.gov.