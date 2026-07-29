LA County Library Honors the Chicano Resource Center with Latinidad LA: 50 Years of Culture, Community, and Chicano Legacy Celebration

LOS ANGELES — For half a century, the Chicano Resource Center at East Los Angeles Library has helped preserve the history, culture, and voices of the Chicano community. On Aug. 15, LA County Library will celebrate the center’s 50th anniversary with Latinidad LA: 50 Years of Culture, Community, and Chicano Legacy, an all-ages event featuring community storytelling, family activities, and a conversation about the future of Latine storytelling.

The celebration will bring together local writers, families, community members, and some of Los Angeles’ leading contemporary storytellers to honor the center’s legacy and consider the stories that will shape its next 50 years.

“The Chicano Resource Center was created so that our communities could see their histories, experiences, and contributions represented and preserved,” said Dr. Skye Patrick, County Librarian and Director of LA County Library. “Fifty years later, the center remains a vital place for research, discovery, and connection. This celebration honors everyone who helped build its legacy while affirming our commitment to keeping these stories accessible for generations to come.”

The anniversary’s featured conversation will bring together award-winning journalist and audio storyteller Adolfo Guzman-Lopez; multimedia journalist, author, and documentary filmmaker Patricia Nazario; and writer, producer, and cultural commentator Erick Galindo. The panelists will explore how the past has shaped Latine storytelling and what its future may look like in Los Angeles and beyond.

Following the conversation, attendees can meet Nazario and Guzman-Lopez at dedicated tables featuring their latest books and films, with signing opportunities available.

Event Schedule

12 p.m. – Community open mic for Adults Chicano Resource Center

Local writers, poets, and community members are invited to share stories, poetry, and personal reflections on what East Los Angeles and Chicano culture mean to them.

1 p.m. – Family Fun: Paletero Man storytime and craft children’s room

2 p.m. – Latinidad LA: 50 Years of Culture, Community, and Chicano Legacy meeting room

Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, Patricia Nazario, and Erick Galindo will discuss the past, present, and future of Latine storytelling.

Preserving Chicano History and Culture

Established in 1976, the Chicano Resource Center serves the information needs of the Mexican-American community and makes its history and culture accessible to the public.

The collection includes Southwestern periodicals and newspapers on microfilm dating as far back as the 1600s; Chicano Movement publications such as La Raza, Con Safos, and Aztlan; subject notebooks, pamphlet files on more than 750 topics, and political posters from the Chicano Movement.

Keeping History Alive Across LA County

The Chicano Resource Center is one of four distinct Cultural Resource Centers established within LA County Library during the mid-1970s. Each Center archives and preserves the history of the communities it serves and helps residents explore their own cultural heritage while learning about the experiences of others.

The Library’s Cultural Resource Centers are:

Each center is led by a librarian with specialized knowledge of its collections and community. The centers assist students, researchers, educators, and community members seeking information about history, culture, art, identity, and the development of Los Angeles County.

Time:12 to 4 p.m., Aug. 15

Cost: Free

Details: LACountyLibrary.org

Venue: East Los Angeles Library, 4837 E 3rd St, Los Angeles