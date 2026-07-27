Local, Long Beach Homeless Count Numbers Revealed

2026 Local Homeless Count Numbers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority or LAHSA July 24 released the results for the 2026 Homeless Count. The numbers show some encouraging progress in Council District 15. The 2026 numbers demonstrate that efforts to move people off the streets and into shelter are making a real difference.

The report noted the significant increase in the number of people counted in shelters. That is important as it is coupled with a decrease in people living on the streets. Sheltered homelessness allows for a better pathway to permanent housing. Getting people indoors is one of the most important steps in breaking the cycle of homelessness, and these numbers show that outreach and housing efforts are helping people make that transition.

In addition, the report indicates fewer people living in cars, vans, RVs, and makeshift shelters.

Taken as a whole, the data points in the right direction. The council district aims to continue investing in solutions that move people off the streets, into shelter, and ultimately into permanent housing.

2026 Long Beach Homeless Count Results

LONG BEACH — On July 20, the City of Long Beach released the results of the 2026 Homeless Point in Time Count, which identified 3,729 people experiencing homelessness in the early hours of Jan. 22, 2026, an increase of 134 people, or 3.7%, compared with 2025. While the overall number of people experiencing homelessness increased, the year-over-year increase was smaller than the increase reported in 2025. The data also revealed several encouraging trends, including a 15.4% increase in people staying in shelters and a decline in the proportion of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness to 69.4 %, the lowest level recorded in the past four years.

Details: Read more at this link.