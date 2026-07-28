Record Year Achieved by Port Sponsorship Program

Harbor Commissioners July 27 approved 353 Port of Long Beach community sponsorships totaling $944,725 – bringing the fiscal year total to a record $3,080,625 in funding for a wide variety of local community events and projects centering on the environment, education, social justice, the arts and historic preservation.

The port’s sponsorship program pushed the bar even higher with the third and final call of fiscal year 2026, thanks to a record number of applications in the most recent round. The port received 1,190 applications in fiscal 2026 and awarded 1,047 sponsorships. The Port of Long Beach community sponsorship program funds area events and programs to inform residents about the port’s operations and initiatives.

“The robust response to this year’s sponsorship program reflects the strong partnership between the Port and the incredible organizations serving our community,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna. “We are happy to support local nonprofits who make Long Beach such a great place to live and work, while spreading the word about the Port’s important role as a key economic engine for our city, California and the nation.”

A list of approved sponsorships can be found here.

The next open application period for sponsorships will be Sept.

Details: polb.com/sponsorships.