Public Input Sought on Proposed Pier T Redevelopment

The Port of Long Beach is seeking the public’s input on a proposed project by Total Terminals International to redevelop its Pier T marine terminal.

The proposed project would rehabilitate the terminal’s infrastructure, transition the terminal to move cargo using zero-emissions technologies and support higher utilization of on-dock rail. It is one of many upcoming projects at the Port of Long Beach designed to boost sustainability and increase capacity to facilitate anticipated container volume growth while also limiting the impacts of terminal operations on the community and the environment.

Comments gathered will be used to inform an Environmental Impact Report or EIR and Environmental Impact Statement or EIS on the project. The Notice of Preparation for the EIR is at polb.com/ceqa.

The port will host a combination in-person open house and scoping meeting, as well as a separate virtual scoping meeting.

Open house/scoping meeting

5 p.m. Open house/6 p.m. scoping meeting on July 20. The open house is at the Port Administration Building, 415 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach 90802; scoping meeting is at the adjacent Bob Foster Civic Chambers, 411 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Virtual scoping meeting

11 a.m. Aug. 6. A meeting link is available at polb.com/ceqa .

Written public comments on the scope of the EIR and EIS will be accepted until 4 p.m.Aug. 17. They can be submitted via email to PierTredev@polb.com or to Renee Moilanen, Director of Environmental Planning, Port of Long Beach, 415 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach.