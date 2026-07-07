An Explanation of the Work Now Underway on the VTB

SAN PEDRO —If you are curious why all of the repair work and partial closures of the Vincent Thomas Bridge are taking place before the entire closure of the bridge for the deck replacement, this is what’s happening.

According to the public information officer for the VTB Project at Caltrans, the construction phase for the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project will occur in three stages.

Caltrans is now in the preliminary stage of construction before the full bridge closure to prepare for the deck replacement. During this phase, Caltrans is installing temporary work platforms, staircases, and structural bracing on the bridge to support a safe and efficient construction process. Infrastructure improvements are also being completed throughout the region to help minimize the project’s anticipated traffic impacts.

The primary construction stage will begin on Nov. 1, 2026, and continue for approximately 16 months. During this phase, Caltrans will replace the concrete bridge deck, center median, railings, fencing, and signage.

After the bridge reopens to traffic in early 2028, the project will enter its final construction stage. During this phase, Caltrans will remove the temporary construction features and install new seismic sensors and utilities on the bridge.