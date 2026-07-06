UPDATED & EXTENDED* Heat Advisory – High Temperatures Forecast for Parts of Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness – such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps – as high temperatures are forecast to impact the region.

The National Weather Service or NWS has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecasted.

Heat Advisory

Issued when hot weather is expected to cause discomfort and may lead to heat-related illness for some people, especially those who are vulnerable to heat, as indicated below.

Los Angeles Inland Coast: Wednesday, July 8 through Friday, July 10.

Public Health recommends the following tips to keep yourself and others safe during excessive heat:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day

If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen (SPF 15)

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella

Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets alone in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone

Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes

If you don’t have air conditioning, follow these tips:

Stay hydrated and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water

Take cool showers or baths

Use your stove and oven less to avoid making your home hotter

Visit a library, cooling center, shopping mall, or other air-conditioned space. If you need help finding a cool space, call 211.

Local cooling centers

San Pedro Regional Branch Library, 931 S Gaffey St, San Pedro

Monday Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Features: Plentiful seating, public computers, and clean restroom LA County San Pedro Services Center, 769 W 3rd St, San Pedro Monday Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Features: Air-conditioned community resource hub with accessible restrooms. Wilmington Recreation Center, 325 N. Neptune Ave. This public park facility features air-conditioned indoor spaces. Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Harbor City – Harbor Gateway Branch Library, 24000 S Western Ave, Harbor City Amenities: Air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, public computers, and charging stations Monday:10 a.m. to 8 p.m.