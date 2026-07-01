McOsker Policy Update, Industrial Emergencies

SAN PEDRO — At the end of June, councilman Tim McOsker spoke before the city council’s planning and land use management or PLUM committee in support of his motion to examine every option the city has to address the ongoing risks posed by the Rancho LPG facility in San Pedro and JCI Jones Chemicals in the Harbor Gateway.

“I’ve heard from residents who live, work, and raise their families near these facilities – no community should have to wonder what could happen if a major industrial incident occurs in their neighborhood. As environmental emergencies continue to happen across the country, it’s critical that we act proactively, not reactively,” said McOsker.

The Committee approved McOsker’s motion, which will now move to the full city council, which will work to identify the city’s authority to better protect public safety and provide local communities with the answers they deserve.