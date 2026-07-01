LA County Advances Charles R. Drew University Expansion with Affordable Housing and Community Investments

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors June 30 approved the final land use entitlements for the Charles R. Drew University or CDU Willowbrook Wellness Campus, clearing the way for an expansion that will bring over 250 affordable housing units, educational facilities, workforce development opportunities, and new community amenities to the unincorporated Willowbrook community.

Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, who represents Willowbrook in Los Angeles County’s Second District, said, “For decades, Charles R. Drew University has been a beacon of opportunity, training healthcare professionals who understand the needs of historically underserved communities. CDU’s mission is deeply aligned with our shared vision for a healthier, more equitable Los Angeles County. The Wellness Campus is a once-in-a-generation investment that strengthens the University’s future while creating affordable housing, expanding educational opportunities, generating economic growth, and delivering lasting benefits for the South LA region.”

Located in the Watts-Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles, Charles R. Drew University is a private, nonprofit institution. It is one of only four Historically Black Medical Colleges in the United States and the only federally designated Historically Black Graduate Institution or HBGI west of the Mississippi River. The action represents an investment in one of Los Angeles County’s premier institutions dedicated to advancing health equity and educating the next generation of healthcare professionals.

The Charles R. Drew University Wellness Campus will include:

250 affordable housing units for families, developed by Century Housing;

200 affordable student housing units;

50 affordable faculty and workforce housing units;

More than 121,000 square feet of offices, laboratories, and bioscience space;

A gymnasium and indoor swimming pool;

A multi-purpose athletic field;

A 700-space parking structure; and

A central campus promenade connecting the campus and surrounding community.

Century Housing, a nonprofit developer, will lead the affordable housing component of the project, with construction expected to begin in 2027.

As part of the action, the board also certified the project’s environmental review, finding it complies with the California Environmental Quality Act or CEQA. The approximately 14-acre project site is primarily owned by the Compton Unified School District or CUSD, with an additional parcel owned by the Los Angeles County Development Authority or LACDA designated for the future parking structure. The action also authorizes a joint 99-year ground lease among CDU, LACDA, and CUSD, providing the University with long-term site control to develop the Willowbrook Wellness Campus.