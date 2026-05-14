Shamma Challenges Rep. Lieu with Working-Class, Multicultural Vision for CA-36

Several rivals stand in Rep. Ted Lieu’s way to re-election to a seventh term in Congress, with his Republican opponents trying to tie his support for the Joe Biden administration era policies of pressuring Israel to limit civilian casualties in its war against Gaza, framing it as detrimental to Israeli security. His left-leaning opponents accusing him of being complicit in the U.S. permissiveness of the genocide in Gaza. However, none of it may matter if money is equated to speech. Rep. Lieu has raised $1.4 million as of March 31, outraising all of his rivals combined, including Marianne Shamma, a “humanity-first” candidate running as a Democrat.

According to Open Secrets, Rep. Lieu has taken nearly $200,000 from AIPAC, or American Israel Public Affairs Committee in 2025-26. Tracker data reports Lieu has taken approximately $887,737 from AIPAC and related pro-Israel lobby groups throughout his career. Further, Lieu has consistently voted for legislation providing funding to Israel.

Shamma’s platform positions include: no AIPAC; no ICE; no genocide. She prioritizes people’s well-being over corporate profits.

A Palestinian American, community advocate, nursing student, Costco worker and lifelong resident of Los Angeles, Shamma’s main message is that it’s time for a working-class presence in Congress that will represent the people.

Shamma believes now is the best time to run, saying working class people cannot afford to live in Lieu’s district. She grew up within that district and pointed to its urban decay. In 2026, residents are experiencing difficulties buying homes, primarily due to a severe shortage of affordable housing, high home prices and elevated interest rates. Approximately 39% of the district’s residents earn less than $100,000, and 20% earn less than $50,000.

Meanwhile, other 36th Congressional District candidates are campaigning on sharply different priorities: Claire Anderson, a no-party-preference candidate, emphasizes affordability, public safety, cleaner communities, and government accountability. Republican Houston Brignano promotes fiscal transparency, innovation-driven job growth, and portable health savings accounts to increase health care competition. Democrat Rustin Knudtson calls for ending U.S. funding for the war in Gaza, restoring constitutional checks and balances, taxing the wealthy, breaking up monopolies, and protecting workers. Democrat Frederick Reardon also opposes financing foreign wars. Republican Melissa Toomim focuses on revitalizing Los Angeles through entertainment, aerospace, technology expansion, charter cities, and homelessness program audits.

Shamma identifies as a civic and human rights advocate focused on government accountability, human rights, and ethical leadership. Motivated by frustration over current events, Shamma said she and fellow activists decided to pursue change through public office. Meeting weekly, they discuss issues affecting their communities and families, seeking ways to address problems, support others, and raise public awareness.

“We are constituents that have been dealing with this and paying high taxes and getting nothing in return,” she said.

Shamma, a primary care provider for her mother, who has late-stage dementia, says the system doesn’t work for most people, calling it broken. Instead, she argued, we get politicians who want to continue working within a broken system.

“We can’t fix something that does not work for everyone and only works for the politicians,” she said.

An advocate for transparency, Marianne Shamma openly discusses overcoming personal and legal struggles earlier in life. According to her campaign website, she completed recovery through court-supported and community-based programs and has remained “clean and sober” for 15 years. Shamma says recovery taught her the value of honesty, accountability, and integrity. “You have to do the right thing when no one’s looking,” she said. “That’s how we should navigate through this world.”

Shamma said one of her greatest challenges as a candidate has been getting voters to recognize and seriously consider someone outside the political establishment. Still, she says voters she meets while canvassing in communities like Venice and Westchester are receptive to her antiwar message.

A Palestinian American born and raised in Los Angeles, Shamma said her family immigrated to the United States in 1967. She argues that U.S. foreign policy is too heavily influenced by outside interests and opposes continued funding for wars abroad, particularly in Gaza. Shamma says meaningful change depends on transparency, informed civic engagement, and solutions rooted in community needs.

Shamma’s platform centers on healthcare, climate action, labor rights, and economic equity. She supports a single-payer “Medicare for All” healthcare system, protections for reproductive healthcare and bodily autonomy, and expanded access to health care careers through affordable training, apprenticeships, and scholarships. On climate policy, Shamma backs a Green New Deal framework that would transition the nation away from fossil fuels through renewable energy, electrified public transportation, sustainable agriculture, and federal jobs programs aimed at creating high-paying union employment.

Shamma also advocates strengthening organized labor by restoring antitrust protections, expanding worker ownership and cooperatives, and increasing taxes on wealth. Additional priorities include ending private prisons, immigration reform, removing corporate money from politics, educational equality, and affordable housing.

A central theme of her campaign is opposition to what she describes as “endless wars” and redirecting federal spending toward domestic needs such as health care, child care, public safety and community programs. Shamma argues voters are looking for leaders independent of large donors and political influence groups. Calling herself “a new kind of Democrat,” she says her campaign is focused on serving working people and building communities where residents feel safe, valued, and supported regardless of socioeconomic status.

Details: www.mariannehumanityfirst.com

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