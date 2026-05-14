RLn June 2 Ballot Recommendations

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Reporters Desk
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Governor of the State of California

Xavier Becerra

U.S. Representative

44th District — Nanette Diaz Barragán

36th District — Ted W. Lieu

California State Assembly

District 65 — Fatima Iqbal-Zubair

LA County Sheriff — Eric Strong

LA County Assessor — Jeffrey Prang

Mayor City of Los Angeles —Nithya Raman

15th LA City Council — Tim McOsker

 

COUNTY MEASURES

Los Angeles County – Measure ER

Essential Services Restoration Act — Yes

Vote: Majority (50% + 1 required)

Shall the measure be adopted to address federal funding cuts by:

  • Reducing loss of essential services, including healthcare
  • Preventing closure of four County public hospitals and multiple clinics
  • Preventing layoffs of healthcare workers and service reductions
  • Funding these services through a 0.5% general sales tax for 5 years, generating approximately $1 billion annually
  • Subject to independent audits

 

CITY OF CARSON

Measure FW — No

Vote: Majority (50% + 1 required)

Shall the measure be adopted to:

  • Allow sale of “safe and sane fireworks” from up to 12 temporary stands
  • Permit sales/use during specified Fourth of July dates and times
  • Prohibit “dangerous fireworks” except as allowed under state law

 

CITY OF LOS ANGELES MEASURES

Measure CB — Yes

Cannabis Business Tax on Unlicensed Operators

Apply existing cannabis business taxes to unlicensed cannabis businesses:

  • 10% on cannabis sales
  • 5% on medical cannabis sales
  • 2% on manufacturing/cultivation/other commercialization
  • 1% on transportation/testing/research

Estimated revenue: $30–35 million annually for general city services
(including streets, sidewalks, 911 response, fire protection, parks)

Measure TC — Yes

Transient Occupancy Tax for Online Travel Companies

Would require online travel companies to: Collect and remit the City’s hotel tax (14% rate)

Estimated revenue: ~$5 million annually for general city services

 

Measure TT — Yes

Changes to Transient Occupancy Tax

Would:

  • Increase hotel tax from 14% to 16% through 2028
  • Reduce to 15% thereafter
  • Require online travel companies to collect and remit tax

Estimated revenue: $22–44 million annually for city services

 

CITY OF PALOS VERDES ESTATES

Measure PF — Yes

Vote: Majority (50% + 1 required)

Shall the measure be adopted to:

  • Maintain the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department
  • Continue LA County Fire Protection District emergency services
  • Preserve response times, patrols, and burglary prevention
  • Fund wildfire preparedness and fire risk reduction
  • Extend parcel tax for 10 years:

$990 per parcel

  • Plus $0.67 per square foot of building improvements
  • Generate approximately $16.2 million annually (adjustable over time)
  • Require citizen oversight, public reporting, and independent audits

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