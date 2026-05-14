RLn June 2 Ballot Recommendations

Governor of the State of California

Xavier Becerra

U.S. Representative

44th District — Nanette Diaz Barragán

36th District — Ted W. Lieu

California State Assembly

District 65 — Fatima Iqbal-Zubair

LA County Sheriff — Eric Strong

LA County Assessor — Jeffrey Prang

Mayor City of Los Angeles —Nithya Raman

15th LA City Council — Tim McOsker

COUNTY MEASURES

Los Angeles County – Measure ER

Essential Services Restoration Act — Yes

Vote: Majority (50% + 1 required)

Shall the measure be adopted to address federal funding cuts by:

Reducing loss of essential services, including healthcare

Preventing closure of four County public hospitals and multiple clinics

Preventing layoffs of healthcare workers and service reductions

Funding these services through a 0.5% general sales tax for 5 years, generating approximately $1 billion annually

Subject to independent audits

CITY OF CARSON

Measure FW — No

Vote: Majority (50% + 1 required)

Shall the measure be adopted to:

Allow sale of “safe and sane fireworks” from up to 12 temporary stands

Permit sales/use during specified Fourth of July dates and times

Prohibit “dangerous fireworks” except as allowed under state law

CITY OF LOS ANGELES MEASURES

Measure CB — Yes

Cannabis Business Tax on Unlicensed Operators

Apply existing cannabis business taxes to unlicensed cannabis businesses:

10% on cannabis sales

5% on medical cannabis sales

2% on manufacturing/cultivation/other commercialization

1% on transportation/testing/research

Estimated revenue: $30–35 million annually for general city services

(including streets, sidewalks, 911 response, fire protection, parks)

Measure TC — Yes

Transient Occupancy Tax for Online Travel Companies

Would require online travel companies to: Collect and remit the City’s hotel tax (14% rate)

Estimated revenue: ~$5 million annually for general city services

Measure TT — Yes

Changes to Transient Occupancy Tax

Would:

Increase hotel tax from 14% to 16% through 2028

Reduce to 15% thereafter

Require online travel companies to collect and remit tax

Estimated revenue: $22–44 million annually for city services

CITY OF PALOS VERDES ESTATES

Measure PF — Yes

Vote: Majority (50% + 1 required)

Shall the measure be adopted to:

Maintain the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department

Continue LA County Fire Protection District emergency services

Preserve response times, patrols, and burglary prevention

Fund wildfire preparedness and fire risk reduction

Extend parcel tax for 10 years:

$990 per parcel

Plus $0.67 per square foot of building improvements

Generate approximately $16.2 million annually (adjustable over time)

Require citizen oversight, public reporting, and independent audits

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