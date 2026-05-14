RLn June 2 Ballot Recommendations

Governor of the State of California
Xavier Becerra
U.S. Representative
44th District — Nanette Diaz Barragán
36th District — Ted W. Lieu
California State Assembly
District 65 — Fatima Iqbal-Zubair
LA County Sheriff — Eric Strong
LA County Assessor — Jeffrey Prang
Mayor City of Los Angeles —Nithya Raman
15th LA City Council — Tim McOsker
COUNTY MEASURES
Los Angeles County – Measure ER
Essential Services Restoration Act — Yes
Vote: Majority (50% + 1 required)
Shall the measure be adopted to address federal funding cuts by:
- Reducing loss of essential services, including healthcare
- Preventing closure of four County public hospitals and multiple clinics
- Preventing layoffs of healthcare workers and service reductions
- Funding these services through a 0.5% general sales tax for 5 years, generating approximately $1 billion annually
- Subject to independent audits
CITY OF CARSON
Measure FW — No
Vote: Majority (50% + 1 required)
Shall the measure be adopted to:
- Allow sale of “safe and sane fireworks” from up to 12 temporary stands
- Permit sales/use during specified Fourth of July dates and times
- Prohibit “dangerous fireworks” except as allowed under state law
CITY OF LOS ANGELES MEASURES
Measure CB — Yes
Cannabis Business Tax on Unlicensed Operators
Apply existing cannabis business taxes to unlicensed cannabis businesses:
- 10% on cannabis sales
- 5% on medical cannabis sales
- 2% on manufacturing/cultivation/other commercialization
- 1% on transportation/testing/research
Estimated revenue: $30–35 million annually for general city services
(including streets, sidewalks, 911 response, fire protection, parks)
Measure TC — Yes
Transient Occupancy Tax for Online Travel Companies
Would require online travel companies to: Collect and remit the City’s hotel tax (14% rate)
Estimated revenue: ~$5 million annually for general city services
Measure TT — Yes
Changes to Transient Occupancy Tax
Would:
- Increase hotel tax from 14% to 16% through 2028
- Reduce to 15% thereafter
- Require online travel companies to collect and remit tax
Estimated revenue: $22–44 million annually for city services
CITY OF PALOS VERDES ESTATES
Measure PF — Yes
Vote: Majority (50% + 1 required)
Shall the measure be adopted to:
- Maintain the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department
- Continue LA County Fire Protection District emergency services
- Preserve response times, patrols, and burglary prevention
- Fund wildfire preparedness and fire risk reduction
- Extend parcel tax for 10 years:
$990 per parcel
- Plus $0.67 per square foot of building improvements
- Generate approximately $16.2 million annually (adjustable over time)
- Require citizen oversight, public reporting, and independent audits