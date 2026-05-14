From Park to Festival Stage

Brenton Wood, Amy Winehouse Tributes and the Power of Musical Loyalty

Last month, I was reminded of an important life lesson: love the people who love you. It’s a maxim that applies equally to relationships and business — especially in music, where loyalty between artists and audiences can last generations.

That lesson came rushing back while listening to stories about Brenton Wood and the devoted fans who carried his music across decades.

Windy Barnes still remembers the night she saw Wood perform at a Valentine’s Day concert in Orange County about four years ago. She attended with her daughter, partly to enjoy the show and partly to ask the San Pedro-raised soul legend to headline the inaugural San Pedro Music Festival. That plan never came together, but what Barnes experienced instead left a permanent impression.

Barnes, who grew up listening to Wood’s music, expected nostalgia. What she witnessed, she said, was something far more powerful.

Wood walked onto the stage wearing a bright red zoot suit before a crowd that knew every lyric to every song. Audience members arrived dressed in colorful zoot suits of their own, turning the concert into something that felt less like a performance and more like a family reunion.

From the opening number to the final encore, the audience stayed on its feet, singing every word back to him.

For Barnes, who has spent much of her life around musicians and live performances, the experience stood apart because of how fully present Wood was with his audience.

“He gave them everything,” Barnes recalled. “You could feel how much he loved his fans.”

After the show, Barnes met Wood, took photos and video with him and was struck by his warmth and humility. Years later, after his passing, that memory became part of the inspiration for honoring his legacy at the 5th Annual San Pedro Music Festival, set for this Saturday, May 16 at the Courtyard at Crafted.

“The more I thought about it, the more fitting the festival’s tribute lineup became. Pairing the music of Amy Winehouse with the legacy of Brenton Wood somehow makes perfect sense. Two artists from different worlds, generations and cultures, yet both possessed that rare ability to make pain, joy and vulnerability feel deeply personal,” said Barnes.

Honoring Wood — known to family friends simply as Alfred Smith — felt inevitable.

Last month, Wood’s children, Marilyn and Brandon Smith, reflected on their father’s life and thanked organizers for preserving his memory through the festival.

Wood’s musical journey began in San Pedro after he saw someone playing piano at a park bandstand. Inspired, he returned day after day to practice on a public piano at Peck Park, teaching himself how to play.

According to Marilyn Smith, Wood spent years struggling before finally breaking through with his 1967 hit The Oogum Boogum Song. One of his earliest records, Kid Games and Nursery Rhymes, was affectionately known among family and friends as the Shirley Loves Alfred song.

His children said Wood’s strongest fan base stretched across California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, where Latino audiences embraced his music with fierce loyalty. Fans knew every lyric — even deep album cuts — and Wood never took that devotion for granted.

“He loved his people,” Marilyn said, explaining that her father would perform at weddings, birthday parties and community events simply because he appreciated the fans who supported him.

Even during periods of illness, Wood continued performing because he felt responsible to the people who carried his music through generations.

That same spirit of connection is what Barnes hopes to recreate through the festival.

Her vision sharpened after another unforgettable concert experience — this one involving Dear Amy, an Amy Winehouse tribute performance at Spaghettini late last year.

Barnes had taken her sister out for the evening and decided to purchase VIP tickets after learning the tribute band was performing. It had been years since she visited the venue, and she immediately fell in love with the intimate atmosphere.

Sitting near the stage, Barnes watched as the lead singer brought Winehouse’s catalog to life with uncanny emotion and authenticity. Barnes attended not only as a fan, but also as someone scouting talent for the festival.

As the performance intensified, the singer encouraged the crowd to stand and dance. Barnes joined in near the front of the stage. Then came the moment she still laughs about today.

Mid-song, the performer leaned down, extended the microphone toward her and invited her to sing.

Barnes froze.

“She didn’t know me from anybody,” Barnes said. “But she trusted me enough in that moment to hand me the mic.”

After the performance, the two spoke, exchanged information and stayed connected. For Barnes, the experience deepened her appreciation for Winehouse’s music and reinforced her desire to create festival moments rooted in authenticity rather than spectacle.

The San Pedro Music Festival lineup reflects that same spirit — blending soul, jazz, funk, comedy and community into a full cultural experience.

Todd Hunter and Todd & The Brazilians will perform music from their latest release, Postcards From Brazil, Volume Two. Hunter’s quartet has built a devoted following through performances in both Southern California and Rio de Janeiro.

Street Corner Renaissance, the acclaimed Los Angeles-based a cappella group, will bring its signature blend of Golden Age doo-wop and classic R&B harmonies.

Songwriter, filmmaker and producer Vernon ‘V. Ray’ Heard is also scheduled to perform. Heard is known for his work as a multi-instrumentalist, composer and creative director through his company, The Perfectionists Creative Consulting.

Country vocalist Sunny Daye brings another layer of versatility to the lineup. In addition to music, Daye is a fitness trainer and owner of Sunny So Yummy, a catering company serving film and television productions.

International recording artist Castella, a two-time Indie Soul Award winner, will showcase the smooth blend of soul, jazz and R&B that has earned her chart success overseas and a loyal following in the United States.

Veteran performer Chillie Willie Groove — whose career spans more than six decades — will also take the stage.

Serving as the festival’s house band for several performers will be Jazz in Pink & Blue, featuring Robin Bramlett, Dee Simone, Rachel Francis and Chazzy “The Funky Saxman.”

The entertainment extends beyond music.

Comedian Lazarus Windham, who has toured nationally with the Harlem Globetrotters and appeared on BET, Bounce TV and the Disney Channel, is scheduled to perform.

Grammy-winning vocalist Rory Darvel will perform Brenton Wood classics as part of the tribute celebration.

Barnes herself — an internationally traveled vocalist who has toured with Stevie Wonder, Julio Iglesias and Michael Bolton — will also perform.

Festival organizers say the event is designed to be immersive, extending far beyond the stage itself. Attendees can expect a curated silent auction, artisan vendors, visual art displays and food trucks showcasing local flavor.

Families will also find a dedicated Kid Zone featuring games, activities and interactive attractions for children.

In many ways, the festival feels rooted in the same lesson that started this story: love the people who love you.

Because long after the hits fade and the lights go down, what remains are the connections — the memories of an artist giving everything they have to the people who showed up for them.

Time: 3 to 9 p.m., May 16

Cost: Free

Details: SanPedroMusicFestival.com or RSVP on Eventbrite.com.

Venue: The Courtyard at Crafted, 112 E. 22nd St., San Pedro

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