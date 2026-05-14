May is Asian American Pacific Islander or AAPI Heritage Month, and in that vein, the fourth annual Long Beach Cambodian Restaurant Week returns May 17 to 24. The event is organized by the United Cambodian Community or UCC of Long Beach.

Long Beach Cambodian Restaurant Week is a medium to bring everyone to the table, from all walks of life, to showcase the city’s delicious Cambodian food scene. The eight-day event also highlights Cambodian-owned food businesses,Cambodian chefs and bartenders.

“We are excited for the 4th year of Cambodian Restaurant Week!” stated Sayon Syprasoeuth, program director at UCC. “This will again give our local Cambodian community the opportunity to share our culture and cuisine with all food lovers in Long Beach and encourage them to try something they may not have experienced before.”

Long Beach is home to the largest community of Cambodians outside of the country itself, with many refugees settling in Long Beach after escaping the Khmer Rouge regime genocide of the late 1970s.

Long Beach’s own “Cambodia Town” is a bustling collection of eateries, shops, and retailers.

Cambodian-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers, bakeries, pop-ups, cottage businesses, and retail food businesses are invited to participate.

Restaurants registered to participate include:

With more still being added.

Details: Visit www.CambodianRestaurantWeekLB.com for more information.

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