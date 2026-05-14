LA Fleet Week Events

LA Fleet Week kicks off summer with ship tours, a waterfront festival, live entertainment, competitions, and community activations across Los Angeles

May 21

Downtown San Pedro Welcome Party

Join the street party in downtown San Pedro on 6th and 7th Street.

Time: May 21 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Cost: Free

Venue: Downtown San Pedro

May 22

Military Has Talent

A Fleet Week tradition featuring active-duty military performers competing live onstage.

Time: May 22 @ 10:00 am – 12:30 pm Recurring

Cost: Free

Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Battleship IOWA Tours

Battleship IOWA is open for tours during LA Fleet Week!

Time: May 22 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Recurring

Cost: Free

Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Main LA Fleet Week EXPO

LA Fleet Week’s main expo is adjacent to the Battleship IOWA.

Time: May 22 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Recurring

Cost: $29.95

Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

LA Fleet Week Pickleball Tournament

Pickleball tournament at LA Fleet Week

Time: May 22 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm Recurring

Cost: Free

Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

LA Fleet Week in Long Beach

Come to Belmont Shore in Long Beach to hang out with service personnel.

Time: May 22 @ 4:30 pm – 11:00 pm

Cost: Free

Details: https://lafleetweek.com/event/la-fleet-week-in-long-beach

Venue: Belmont Shore, throughout Second St., Long Beach

Wilmington Welcome Party

City of Wilmington welcomes LA Fleet Week at its beautiful Banning House Museum

Time: May 22 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Cost: Free

Venue: Banning House, 401 E M Street, Wilmington

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