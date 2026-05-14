LA Fleet Week Events

LA Fleet Week kicks off summer with ship tours, a waterfront festival, live entertainment, competitions, and community activations across Los Angeles
May 21
Downtown San Pedro Welcome Party
Join the street party in downtown San Pedro on 6th and 7th Street.
Time: May 21 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Cost: Free
Venue: Downtown San Pedro
May 22
Military Has Talent
A Fleet Week tradition featuring active-duty military performers competing live onstage.
Time: May 22 @ 10:00 am – 12:30 pm Recurring
Cost: Free
Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
Battleship IOWA Tours
Battleship IOWA is open for tours during LA Fleet Week!
Time: May 22 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Recurring
Cost: Free
Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
Main LA Fleet Week EXPO
LA Fleet Week’s main expo is adjacent to the Battleship IOWA.
Time: May 22 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Recurring
Cost: $29.95
Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
LA Fleet Week Pickleball Tournament
Pickleball tournament at LA Fleet Week
Time: May 22 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm Recurring
Cost: Free
Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
LA Fleet Week in Long Beach
Come to Belmont Shore in Long Beach to hang out with service personnel.
Time: May 22 @ 4:30 pm – 11:00 pm
Cost: Free
Details: https://lafleetweek.com/event/la-fleet-week-in-long-beach
Venue: Belmont Shore, throughout Second St., Long Beach
Wilmington Welcome Party
City of Wilmington welcomes LA Fleet Week at its beautiful Banning House Museum
Time: May 22 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cost: Free
Venue: Banning House, 401 E M Street, Wilmington