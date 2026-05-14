Join the 11th Annual LA Harbor Peace Week

The 11th Annual LA Harbor Peace Week is a week of peace activities at the San Pedro Waterfront resisting the normalization and promotion of war during the U.S. military’s “LA Fleet Week.” Instead, Peace Week promotes the solutions of peace in the world and in our communities.

For 11 years during “Fleet Week,” your LA Harbor has become a military fairground at the base of the USS Iowa on the L.A. Waterfront. Polluting military flyovers, warships costing billions, amphibious attack helicopters, weapons of all types, and “careers” in war are promoted to 30,000 people, and especially the recruitment of youth to war. Join for a packed week of resistance activities.

San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice, Military Families Speak Out, and Veterans for Peace LA! will all be joining along during the entire Peace Week.

Thursday, May 21

Peace Table and Canvassing Location: 6th St. & Centre St.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday, May 22

Flyer Cars Location: Vons, Gaffey St. & 13th St.

Weekly Rally for Peace Location: Vons, Gaffey St. & 13th St.

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Car Caravan to Wilmington Location: Meet at Vons, drive to Wilmington Fleet Week Welcome Party (Banning Park, 401 E. M St. Wilmington) Time: Leave at 6 p.m.

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Saturday May 23

Flyering at the USS Iowa Location: USS Iowa, 3rd St. and Harbor Blvd.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Abby Martin’s Earth Greatest Enemy Film Screening

Time: 2 to 5 p.m.

Venue: United Methodist Church, 580 W. 6th St.

Sunday May 24

Flyering @ the USS Iowa Location: USS Iowa, 3rd St. & Harbor Blvd.

Time: 11a.m. to 3 p.m.

International Peace Prayers

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Venue: Garden Church, 429 W. 6th St

Monday May 25

Memorial Day Veterans for Peace Rally Location: USS Iowa, 3rd St. & Harbor Blvd. Time: Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Details:The event runs from: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21 to 6 p.m., Monday, May 25

San Pedro, Google map and directions

Contact

Rachel · sojournerrb@yahoo.com · 310-971-8280

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