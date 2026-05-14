Legendary Boxer Joe Amado “Joey” Orbillo Takes His Last Punch Passed Away April 25, 2026 in San Pedro, California

Joe Amadore “Joey” Orbillo May 19, 1946 – April 25, 2026

Joe Amadore “Joey” Orbillo born May 19, 1946 in Long Beach, California, passed away April 25, 2026 in San Pedro.

He was the eldest son of Joe and Castula (Amador) Orbillo, who resided in Wilmington, where they raised their family and participated in the community. He attended Fries Avenue Elementary, Wilmington Junior, and Phineas Banning High Schools (class of c. 1963). At Banning he was a star player “center” on the football team. He then attended Los Angeles Harbor College, however pursued his aptitude for boxing over academics.

During the 1960’s and early 1970’s the state of California produced several world class boxing heavyweights including Eddie Machen, Jerry Quarry, Henry Clark, Thad Spencer, Bill McMurray, Mac Foster and Kenny Norton.

The city of Wilmington was represented by a “rough and tough customer” viz. “Joey Orbillo.” He did not have a lot of fights in a career that lasted less than a decade. However he had a memorable impact on the sport and in his subsequent endeavors. He was a spirited crowd pleaser, and if it was a fierce fight the spectators wanted he packed a great (left hook) punch.

On February 21, 1966, Sports Illustrated magazine ran a feature story heralding the “Sudden Rush of New Heavies” recharging public interest in boxing. Jerry Quarry and Joe Orbillo had top billing, which noted the inevitability of a match between Southern California’s top young heavyweights, whose long friendship did not prevent one of them from going for the psychological advantage.

His most significant and historically remembered fight did occur with Quarry – a childhood acquaintance and lifetime friend – that made boxing history in March 1966. The bout between two of the most talked about heavyweights of the era was considered a matchmaker’s dream and lived up to all expectations. Orbillo aggressively forced the action and the slick Quarry counterpunched with fervor. In the fourth round Quarry stunned his opponent with a counter hook off the ropes, and then followed with a series of ripping, brain-jarring shots that dropped Orbillo. How he rose from this knockdown and still fought on was a testament to his fortitude and will. Quarry won the match but Orbillo’s determination and stamina won the crowd.

Just prior to a match with veteran slugger Tony Doyle, Orbillo was notified to report for induction into the U.S. Army. After completing basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, his focus was on the ensuing battle in the jungles of Vietnam, where he volunteered to be a “point man” in the Infantry’s 199th brigade. Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times columnist Jim Murray described what that entailed in a piece about the fighter.” A point man is a soldier who goes out on a point some 50 to 100 yards ahead of his company so that if he (a) steps on a mine, or (b) gets his throat cut, he will be the only one lost. The others will be forewarned. His life expectancy is symbolized by a decimal point.”

Questioned why he would volunteer for such a job. Orbillo revealed to Murray, “I figure, look, maybe the guy out on the point in my patrol is married. Or maybe he’s got a girlfriend. Or he’s got something on his mind, so he gets careless. Me, I’m not married, I got no girlfriend. I’m concentrating. Besides, I’m used to dealing with people looking, y’know, to hurt you.” A true testimony to his courage and strong spirit.

After his military service he served in law enforcement for 13 years in Hollenbeck Station of Los Angeles Police Department then following in his father’s career path became a long shore member of ILWU Local 13. After retiring he was a motivational sports speaker to high school and college students, and taught boxing to youth at Cabrillo Beach Bath House for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Arturo, nieces Raquel Escobar, Marissa Cook, and Georgina Eddy. He is survived by his sister Maria Guadalupe Orbillo, nephews Arturo “AC” Orbillo, T.J. Orbillo, Anthony Orbillo, and nieces Jasmine Covington, Sissy Cook, and Kalina Orbillo

Funeral mass will take place at All Souls Mortuary, Wednesday, May 20 at 11 am; Visitation May 19 from 4-8 pm (Rosary 6:30 pm) located at 4400 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807; telephone 562-424-8601. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to a charitable organization of choice.

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