Letters to the Editor: Crimes of Impeachment, Become a More Active Society, Response to At Length and Quotes about War

Crimes of Impeachment

American citizens are allowing a single individual to control our lives. We are living in a country under a dictator, no longer under a government of the people, by the people, for the people.

When God looks down upon this country and sees what it has become, I am sure that the Lord’s face shows tears of sadness and disappointment.

Trump told America that there will be no more wars in the Middle-East and his platform was “America First.” We now are at war with Iran since Feb. 28. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been waiting for 30 years to bomb Palestine, Iran and Lebanon with the help of America. Does a war to please Netanyahu come first before taking care of business such as healthcare and basic needs of America?

The cost-benefit analysis (CBA) does not add up. The expected gains should outweigh the expected costs across the core values of human lives, economic and ethical framework. It is now costing taxpayers over $25+ billion and counting, and America has nothing to show for it.

We have lost 13 U.S. service men and women KIA, and over 381 wounded. Over 16-27 U.S. military facilities across eight countries have been destroyed, and over 39 aircraft wiped-out. Total damage is potentially in the billions which leaves the question if the U.S. will return.

Thousands of innocent civilians in Iran have been killed, including a girls school where 130+ children were killed by American missiles.

Are we still “America the Beautiful,” or are we deeply divided, pointing to issues like inequality, immigration, urban and rural disparities, political discord and moral polarization?

Ted Testor

San Pedro

Become a More Active Society

Although I have suspended my campaign for Governor, I know our work to protect and strengthen our democracy continues.

Today’s Supreme Court decision in Louisiana v. Callais should be a five-alarm fire to anyone who cares about a true multiracial democracy.

Or in Elena Kagan’s words, today “laid the groundwork for the largest reduction in minority representation since the era following Reconstruction.”

To think about how quickly basic tenets have been dismantled, this highly-partisan, unelected court and ultrawealthy interests have effectively undone decades of progress in mostly backroom dealings.

Decades of justice that we and our siblings fought for. Ones that our parents and grandparents dedicated their lives to, momentarily in vain.

I need you all to not stop at the ballot box, because progress isn’t always linear, and one-off action won’t save us.

For those saying we can have our little bubble, it doesn’t have to stop at the federal level. Right here in California, the most diverse state in the nation, there are interests pushing for stronger voter ID laws, even as (or precisely because) those have shown time and again to be used in bad faith as barriers toward the most under-represented, vulnerable communities.

We have to become a more active society, and that should start in our backyard.

We have to lead with righteous anger for our neighbors and those unable to have a voice.

California’s first election of the year might be June 2, but let this be a reminder that the humanity and democracy we deserve must be fought for every day

Keep your eyes open. Stay vigilant. Stay free.

Betty Yee

Former California State Controller

On How We Got Here

The leaders have no vision of ship building because they’ve never worked a ship yard. I worked at the Long Beach navy and Southwest Marine, made good money and a decent living until they closed down.

I was 18 even traveled to San Diego to for work

I was 18 even traveled to San Diego to for work

Your right, STEM programs for what industry will they go into?

Donald Galaz, San Pedro

On the Quotes about War

I had to respond to the quotes on war in the previous edition of Random Lengths News.

Smedley Butler’s cynicism about war has its place, but some wars must be fought.

Ernest Hemingway has a point about war, as well, that the glory of war is nothing compared to the loss and carnage.

His quote reminded me of a quote from William Tecumseh Sherman, the Union General who laid siege to Atlanta, GA, and hastened the end of the Civil War:

“I think I know what military fame is; to be killed on the field of battle and have your name misspelled in the newspapers.”

Here are some other quotes of Sherman’s, worth sharing in the future:

“It is only those who have neither fired a shot nor heard the shrieks and groans of the wounded who cry aloud for blood, more vengeance, more desolation. War is hell.”

I am sure Sherman would have answered Butler’s quote with this statement:

“War is the remedy that our enemies have chosen, and I say let us give them

all they want.”

There’s also this truth:

“War is cruelty, there is no use trying to reform it; the crueler it is, the sooner it will be over.”

And here’s a little humor, however dark, about journalists!

Arthur Schaper

Torrance, CA

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