More Information About the Los Angeles County 2026 Assessment Roll

See RLN Brief: “County Property Values Surpass $2.2 Trillion:” https://wp.me/p3AltZ-jUN

LOS ANGELES — The 2026 Assessment Roll for Los Angeles County reflects a 4.42% increase in value, resulting in the sixteenth consecutive year of growth. The gross assessed value reached $2.367 trillion, and the net taxable assessed value, after exemptions (charitable, homeowners, disabled veterans, etc.), is a record $2.272 trillion, which is $96 billion greater than 2025.

The Assessment Roll is the foundation of the County’s property tax system. Local property taxes generated based on the Assessment Roll are used to fund critical government services, including education, public safety, healthcare, and infrastructure improvements.

The 2026 Assessment Roll consists of 2,399,978 taxable real property parcels, 157,195 business property assessments, 31,938 boats, and 3,566 aircraft. Transfers of real estate (e.g. sales) were the largest contributor to the Assessment Roll increase at 2.17%. New construction also contributed 0.54% to the growth of the Roll. The annual inflation-adjusted trend (also known as the Consumer Price Index) added an additional 1.89%.

Included in the 2026 Assessment Roll are nearly $95 billion in total exemptions, translating to over $948 million in tax savings for Los Angeles County property owners at the 1% tax rate. This significant benefit includes approximately 15,000 institutional exemptions (church, religious, welfare) amounting to $87 billion, more than 9,100 disabled veterans’ exemptions totaling $1.6 billion, and approximately 891,000 homeowners’ exemptions providing over $6.3 billion in total reductions.

The majority of properties in Los Angeles County, approximately 2,250,000 parcels, will see an increased assessed value of only 2%, the annual inflation-adjusted trend, to account for inflation. This is consistent with Proposition 13 requirements, which limit increases to a property’s base value to the lesser of 2% or the actual change in the California Consumer Price Index (CPI). Exceptions to the CPI adjustment are properties that have experienced new construction or a change in ownership, and properties that previously received a temporary decline-in-value adjustment. Under Proposition 8, adopted by California voters in 1978, the Assessor is required to reduce a property’s assessment to fair market value when its market value declines below the previously established base year value adjusted by the annual inflation factor. Conversely, the Assessor is required to “restore” the trended base year value as market conditions improve.

In 2025, almost 16,000 properties were assessed below their trended base year values. After fourteen consecutive years of recovery, Proposition 8 decline-in-value assessments have stabilized at their pre-recession levels. In 2026, 0.66% of total real estate parcels, or just under 16,000 properties, continue to be assessed below their Proposition 13 trended base year value. The recovery and stabilization signal positive news for property owners, who are generally experiencing continued growth in their property values.

In order to create the 2026 Assessment Roll, the staff of the assessor’s office processed 220,000 deeds, assessed 105,000 transfers, enrolled over 32,000 new construction events, reviewed approximately 9,000 decline-in-value parcels, and prepared over 15,000 assessment appeals board cases. In the last year, assessor business personal property staff canvassed over 243,000 business locations and processed over 118,000 property statements.

Property owners who disagree with their new assessed value may file an assessment appeal application before the Nov. 30, 2026 deadline. Applications may be filed online at https://lacaab.lacounty.gov/Home.aspx.

2026 Assessment Roll Forecast

Summary

The 2026 assessment roll increased by 4.42% from the prior year.

Inflation Adjustment (CCPI)

The inflation adjustment remained one of the largest contributors to roll growth. This year, the California Consumer Price Index exceeded the maximum allowable 2% inflation factor, adding $43 billion to the 2026 assessment roll.

Property Transfers

Property transfers served as the largest contributor to the growth of the 2026 assessment roll. Single-family sales volume remained flat in 2025 compared to 2024. Home prices were also stable, with the median single-family home value reaching $982,000, a modest increase from the prior-year peak. The ongoing strength of the single-family market was tempered by significant losses in the downtown office market, with many properties losing more than 50% of their value upon sale. In total, transfers added more than $49 billion.

New Construction

Our Office continued to improve efficiency in enrolling new construction assessments. As a result, new construction added more than $12 billion to the 2026 assessment roll.

Personal Property & Fixtures

Our Office recently acquired new software to help identify taxable aircraft, discovering more than 1,000 aircraft that have escaped assessment. In addition, resilient consumer demand and GDP growth created an environment for ongoing acquisitions in personal property and fixtures. As a result, personal property and fixtures contributed more than $11 billion to the 2026 assessment roll.

Special Property Use Types

Special property use types include a range of uses such as oil refineries, mining rights, water rights, water distribution systems, possessory interests, and mobile homes. This component added over $1 billion to the 2026 assessment roll.

Decline-in-Value and Other Adjustments

Significant declines in value in the downtown office market resulted in lost assessed value. Additionally, our Office continued to identify victims of the 2025 wildfires who were eligible for assessment relief. Consequently, this component removed more than $9 billion from the 2026 assessment roll.

Details: Find a breakdown of all 88 cities and unincorporated areas. Their assessed value, number of homes, apartments, and commercial buildings at the below link:

2026 Roll Release – Memo Attachment 4 City Assessed Values_.pdf