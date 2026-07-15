In a Major Milestone, Watts Towers Arts Center Campus Improvements Move Forward

LOS ANGELES — July 15 brings a major milestone in the revitalization of the Department of Cultural Affairs’ Watts Towers Arts Center Campus or WTACC following the announcement of a $10.1 million investment from the Bezos Earth Fund. The investment, secured through a partnership with the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust or LANLT, completes funding for more than $22 million in improvements that advance Karen Mayor Bass’ commitment to expanding green space, strengthening climate resilience and investing in historically underserved communities.

The revitalized campus will add more than 30,000 square feet of usable park space, introduce new shade and cooling features, incorporate climate-resilient landscaping and create new opportunities for arts, recreation and community gathering.

Conceptual renderings are available here.

“The expanded revitalized campus will create welcoming spaces for local artists, performers, families, and visitors to gather and thrive,” said councilmember Tim McOsker. “This project represents an important investment in the Watts community and reflects our commitment to equitable development that will contribute to local economic growth and improve the quality of life for members of this historic community.”

The project is anticipated to be completed prior to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and will strengthen WTACC as a cultural and community hub for youth, artists, performers and visitors.

LANLT serves as project manager and developer, overseeing design and construction in partnership with city departments and community stakeholders, including the Department of Cultural Affairs, Department of Recreation and Parks, General Services Department, Bureau of Engineering and Bureau of Contract Administration.

“By enhancing cultural spaces and expanding access to the arts, we are helping build a more connected cultural crescent that honors the history of Watts,” said Daniel Tarica, General Manager of the Department of Cultural Affairs. “The WTACC is an important cultural hub for our City, leading to, and through the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and beyond, and this project allows us to expand opportunity through arts and culture for the Watts community and South LA, and continue to foster a culture of civic pride and community through this remarkable public site.”

The revitalized campus will include:

Expanded green space with new shade features and climate-resilient landscaping

New recreational and gathering spaces, including walking paths, seating areas and interactive art elements

Enhanced arts and cultural spaces to expand educational programming, performances and community engagement

Improved public amenities, including LED lighting, drinking fountains, bike racks and additional site improvements