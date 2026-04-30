Balancing Growth and Community

Tim McOsker Talks Housing, Care, and the Harbor’s Future

Earlier this month, 15th District representative, Councilmember Tim McOsker sat with Random Lengths News for a lively discussion regarding the proposed acquisition of the Little Sisters of the Poor property by Fred Brown Recovery Services, the One San Pedro project and Charter Reform through the lens of faith and family.

McOsker framed his interview around a central tension facing San Pedro: how to manage growth and change without losing the community’s working-class identity and sense of responsibility to its most vulnerable residents.

He began on a personal note, reflecting on the influence of his father, a firefighter whose humility and commitment to public service shaped McOsker’s own approach to governance. That ethos—service over status—carried into his views on current policy debates, particularly the controversy surrounding the former Little Sisters of the Poor property. While he supports expanding addiction treatment, McOsker emphasized that any proposal must first account for the roughly 70 elderly residents currently living there. For him, the issue is not ideological but practical and moral: ensuring continuity of care, transparency in the use of public funds, and confidence that the proposing organization has the capacity to deliver on its promises.

Housing and development pressures formed another major thread. San Pedro has yet to meet its housing targets, and rising costs are steadily pushing out working-class families. McOsker pointed to the Rancho San Pedro redevelopment as a model for balancing growth with affordability, expanding housing while preserving a significant share for low-income residents. At the same time, he acknowledged concerns about the decline of homeownership opportunities, noting a generational shift toward renting but recognizing the long-term value of ownership for economic stability.

Infrastructure, he argued, remains a critical bottleneck. With limited routes in and out of San Pedro and increasing congestion, the area cannot sustain growth without major upgrades. He highlighted improvements to the 47 freeway and Alameda Street, but placed particular emphasis on the proposed Lomita “punch-through,” a project designed to reroute truck traffic away from residential neighborhoods in Wilmington. He described it as one of the most significant environmental justice initiatives he could advance, with regional and federal coordination already underway.

On economic development, McOsker was candid about the long-term decline of blue-collar jobs that once defined the harbor area. He sees the redevelopment of the Phillips 66 site as a rare opportunity to rebuild that base, combining retail and community amenities with light manufacturing and high-tech industry. He pointed to emerging sectors—such as aerospace-related production—as evidence that Los Angeles can still support middle-class, production-oriented jobs. At the same time, he suggested that larger possibilities, including a return of shipbuilding, may not be out of reach given shifting national priorities.

The waterfront remains a visible symbol of both progress and impatience. Development at West Harbor is moving forward in phases, with some retail expected to open in the near term and larger milestones tied to global events like the World Cup and the 2028 Olympics. McOsker indicated that while the rollout may be gradual, the underlying momentum is real.

Throughout the conversation, he returned to the outsized role of the Port of Los Angeles, describing it as the dominant economic force in the region. With that influence, he argued, comes a need for stronger public accountability. He is advocating for charter reforms that would formalize community benefits—particularly a public access fund—ensuring that port revenues consistently support surrounding neighborhoods. He also underscored the importance of guaranteed local representation on the Harbor Commission.

At the neighborhood level, McOsker highlighted the importance of strengthening neighborhood councils as a vehicle for grassroots engagement. While their influence has been uneven, he sees them as essential for connecting residents to city government and improving constituent services. Proposed reforms would give them a clearer role in decision-making and greater institutional support.

To see the full interview at https://tinyurl.com/McOsker-RLn-Interview at RLn’s YouTube Channel.

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