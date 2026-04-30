Charter Reform Recommendations Come To City Council Rules Committee

Recommendations from the LA City Charter Reform Commission will be considered by LA City Council’s rules committee over a period of six weeks, starting on April 30. However, public comment is only going to occur at the first meeting.

Key items in the proposed reform package include:

Expand city council from 15 to 25 single-member districts

Adopt ranked-choice voting to ensure majority support

Lower voting age to 16 for city and LAUSD elections

Reduce ballot access barriers so more candidates can run

Add a Preamble stating the city’s values

Establish periodic charter review every ten years

Give ethics commission independent legal counsel and protected budget

Strengthen police accountability with council oversight authority

Establish a director of Public Works to coordinate infrastructure

Allocate a minimum 2% of budget to infrastructure

Double charter-mandated funding for Recreation and Parks

Create chief financial officer for long-term fiscal coordination

Implement a two-year budget cycle with participatory budgeting

Bifurcate city attorney into city attorney and city prosecutor

Enshrine controller’s fraud, waste, and abuse authority

Update Neighborhood Council provisions

Streamline land use processes

Modernize procurement rules

After the rules committee considers the recommendations, they will be taken up by the full city council who will draft one or more ballot measures for the public to vote on this November.

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