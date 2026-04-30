Shared Ground, Different Approaches

Davis and Iqbal-Zubair Lead Competitive AD 65 Race



Random Lengths News recently interviewed the widely perceived frontrunners, Fatima Iqbal-Zubair and Dr. Ayanna Davis, in the race to succeed Assemblymember Mike Gipson in California’s 65th Assembly District. This election cycle marks the second contest under the district’s current configuration, which includes the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Though they come from different professional backgrounds, both candidates share notable similarities in how they frame their campaigns. Each emphasizes public service, working families and education as central pillars of their candidacies—Iqbal-Zubair as a science teacher and community organizer, and Davis through her academic training and leadership experience in education governance.

Both candidates highlight equity and systemic inequality as defining issues, pointing to persistent challenges in housing, health care and economic opportunity. Each also grounds her campaign in lived experience, positioning personal background as a key driver of policy priorities. Iqbal-Zubair leans more heavily on grassroots organizing, while Davis emphasizes institutional leadership and administrative experience.

Both also enter the race with electoral experience and established support networks. Iqbal-Zubair is running for the 65th Assembly District for the second time, or third if including her earlier campaign against Gipson when the district was designated the 64th Assembly District.

Iqbal-Zubair’s campaign cites a broad base of support, including major labor unions such as SEIU California, along with endorsements from progressive elected officials, environmental justice organizations, and coalitions such as the Working Families Party and Courage California.

Davis reports a similarly broad coalition spanning elected officials, party leadership and organized labor. Her endorsements include outgoing Assemblymember Mike Gipson, Los Angeles County Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Janice Hahn, Mayor Rex Richardson and state Democratic leadership, including Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas. She also cites support from the California Women’s Legislative Caucus, the California Legislative Black Caucus, Avance, the largest Latino Democratic Club in the state, and New Frontier, the largest Black Democratic Club in the state, as well as multiple labor unions across public safety, construction and service sectors.

Unbought, Unbossed and Focused on Costs

In her interview, Iqbal-Zubair described her campaign as an extension of her work as a teacher and community organizer. She said her decision to run was shaped by direct exposure to inequality in schools and neighborhoods.

She pointed to her experience working with unhoused students and raising a son with special needs as central to her understanding of systemic gaps in education, health care and social services.

A dominant theme in her remarks was the rising cost of living. She said affordability is the most consistent concern she hears from constituents, who are struggling with housing costs, groceries, gas and utilities. She added that economic pressure is compounded by job instability and the loss of health coverage for many working families.

Iqbal-Zubair also emphasized her opposition to corporate influence in politics, noting that she has seen how campaign financing can shape electoral outcomes. She said she refuses corporate political action committee contributions and instead relies on grassroots fundraising and labor support.

Labor conditions and environmental concerns at the Port of Los Angeles were also central to her platform. She argued that worker protections and environmental health should not be treated as competing priorities, citing concerns about automation reducing jobs while port-related pollution continues to affect surrounding communities. She called for stronger oversight of technological changes at the port and greater investment in cleaner infrastructure.

She also raised concerns about delays in public infrastructure projects, including a long-promised workforce training center that has yet to open. She said accelerating such projects and reducing bureaucratic delays would be a priority.

On land use and development, Iqbal-Zubair criticized the continued expansion of warehouse and logistics facilities, linking them to increased truck traffic, pollution and lower-wage jobs. She called for alternative economic development strategies that create more stable employment while reducing environmental harm.

Housing and homelessness were also key priorities. She called for greater transparency and accountability in housing development decisions, particularly ensuring projects include adequate services and community input. She also emphasized the need to address homelessness while maintaining public trust.

Finally, she highlighted tenant protections, including the right to legal counsel and stronger safeguards against corporate landlords driving rent increases. Her platform centers on affordability, labor rights and environmental justice for working-class communities.

Compton Roots, Policy Focus

Dr. Ayanna Davis, an educator and member of the Compton Unified School District Board of Trustees, centered her campaign on education, affordability and community-rooted leadership.

She emphasized early childhood education as a cornerstone of long-term success, advocating a “prevention, not intervention” approach that invests in school readiness and whole-child development. Davis said her perspective is shaped by personal experience as a single mother who faced financial hardship.

She also pointed to what she described as measurable improvements in Compton schools, including a rise in graduation rates from 53% to more than 94% and increased college acceptance rates. She credited those gains to strategic funding decisions, teacher training and expanded programs, including extracurricular activities and trade apprenticeships.

On the campaign trail, Davis said constituents consistently raise concerns about affordability and public safety. Residents, she said, are struggling with rising costs for housing, groceries and fuel while also seeking stronger community engagement with law enforcement.

With the Port of Los Angeles now included in the district, Davis emphasized the need to expand access to port-related jobs for local residents through union partnerships and apprenticeship programs. She also cited broad labor support as a foundation for workforce development efforts.

Addressing automation, Davis said artificial intelligence should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a threat. She emphasized workforce training to ensure workers can adapt and benefit from technological change.

On housing, Davis called for balancing increased housing production with protections for existing residents. She supports streamlining development processes, lowering costs and expanding smaller-scale housing options such as accessory dwelling units, duplexes and triplexes.

She also said redevelopment projects, including the Phillips 66 site, should prioritize local hiring and union labor participation.

Davis identified health care access as a critical issue, noting limited options in the district and pledging to protect essential services. She also emphasized strengthening small businesses to support local economic growth and reduce the need for residents to travel outside the community for goods and services.

She described middle-class families as increasingly strained, citing concerns about retirement security, senior services and overall economic stability.

A lifelong Compton resident, Davis framed her candidacy around lived experience and deep community ties. She described herself as a pragmatic leader focused on collaboration and results. “I’m a common-sense problem solver,” she said, emphasizing accessibility, accountability and delivering on community priorities.

Watch full interviews: Visit the Random Lengths News YouTube channel.

Dr. Ayanna Davis, https://tinyurl.com/Ayanna-Davis-RLn-Interview

https://youtu.be/qd67f6en-U4

Fatima Iqbal-Zubair, https://tinyurl.com/Fatima-Iqbal-Zubair-RLn-Int

https://youtu.be/Kt97XUfn0rY

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