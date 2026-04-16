5th Annual San Pedro Music Festival returns to Crafted Courtyard May 16

The 5th Annual San Pedro Music Festival®, happening May 16, promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and community. The event features an exciting blend of jazz, blues, reggae, and more to keep audiences dancing all day long.

This milestone year showcases an outstanding lineup of talent, including Jazz in Pink, Castella, Sunny Daye, Chazzy Green, the Chillie Willie Groove Band, and several special surprise performances.

A highlight of this year’s festival will be a special tribute to the late, great Brenton Wood. In partnership with community leaders, an official proclamation will recognize Brenton Wood Day on July 26, with its inaugural celebration taking place during the festival.

This beloved community event continues its tradition of bringing residents, artists and visitors together through the power of live music—completely free to the public. Enjoy a variety of cuisines from food trucks, along with indoor vendor booths including some offering exclusive Brenton Wood and Dear Amy memorabilia.

Now in its fifth year, the San Pedro Music Festival® celebrates the rich diversity of the community through music and shared cultural experiences.

“This is truly a rewarding experience—seeing how one idea can grow into something that brings thousands of people together through the universal language of music,” said Windy Barnes Farrell, founder and executive producer of the festival.

Festival goers can also enjoy a wide range of amenities, including a vibrant Kid Zone, VIP parking and private entry, and an exclusive VIP seating area with delicious cuisine provided by select local restaurants. As always, professional on-site security ensures a safe and welcoming environment for all attendees.

Time: 3 to 9 p.m., May 16

Cost: Free

Details: For more information visit SanPedroMusicFestival.com or RSVP on Eventbrite.com.

Venue: Crafted Courtyard, 112 E. 22nd St., San Pedro

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