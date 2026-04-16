Random Happening: Mexican Repatriation: Navigating Displacement and Remembrance

Join a panel conversation exploring the history and lasting impact of the Mexican Repatriation campaigns of the 1930s. During this period, more than one million people of Mexican descent, many of them U.S. citizens, were expelled from the United States in one of the largest mass removals in American history.

Presented in conjunction with Seeds of Resilience: Barrio Americano, the conversation expands on themes from the current exhibition on view at Rancho Los Cerritos. The exhibit highlights the lives, culture, and resilience of Mexican and Mexican American families in early 20th-century Long Beach despite discrimination and displacement.

The panel will include Professor John Macias and Professor Abigail Rosas, who helped shape the exhibit through their historical and community expertise. Alongside additional presenters, they will reflect on the social, political, and economic forces behind repatriation and why bringing this history to light remains urgent today.

Time:11 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 18

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/panel-Mexican-repatriation

Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 N. Virginia Rd. Long Beach

Like this: Like Loading...