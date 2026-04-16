A Classic Corner Reimagined

Western & Trudy’s 1957 Mini Mall Blends History with New Flavor

By Gretchen Williams, Columnist

Western Avenue and Trudie Drive is a historic location in the Southern California architecture and style lexicon, the first example of a mini mall, developed in 1957.

After a recent renovation, Hillside Liquor remains, a popular source for liquor, wines and beers, offering a terrific selection.

The Habit, a happening hamburger restaurant has opened with excellent response. Flame grilled burgers, fries and shakes (intriguing Blue Wave Shake is pineapple and coconut flavors) are menu favorites, but check out the salads like the Santa Barbara Cobb or Mango Miso Crunch. Sides include crispy onion rings,sweet potato fries as well as very good French fries. Tempura green beans are satisfying, supplying green as well as crunch.

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