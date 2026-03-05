Random Happening: Regency-Era Grand Ball Comes Aboard the Queen Mary

You are invited to step into a world of romance, refinement, and high-society spectacle, aboard the Queen Mary for its newest signature event, The Grand Ball at Sea on March 14.

As part of the ship’s 90th anniversary year celebrations, this Regency-era-inspired costume affair encourages guests to don their finest period attire and experience the transformed Grand Ballroom for an evening of elegance, artistry, and immersive entertainment. The evening will feature guided ballroom dance lessons, live string quartet performances, and a special appearance by the Pageant of the Masters “living statues,” bringing masterworks to life in breathtaking detail.

The evening begins with a champagne toast before a formal Regency-style greeting sets the tone for the evening. A live string quartet performed by the Orchard Quartet will fill the ballroom with sweeping melodies, inviting both seasoned dancers and first-time debutantes to participate in guided ballroom dance lessons. Throughout the evening, strolling actors in authentic period attire will mingle among attendees, offering charm and playful intrigue, while a Royal Queen and King preside over the festivities.

Adding to the spectacle, the renowned “living statues” from the Pageant of the Masters from the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach will make a special appearance, bringing masterful works of art to life in breathtaking detail. Their meticulously crafted tableaux vivants will transform the ballroom into a living gallery, blending art, history, and theatrical illusion.

Tickets include ship admission, a welcome champagne drink, live string quartet performances, ballroom dance lessons, and entertainment throughout the night. Additional offerings, including charcuterie plates, desserts, crudité cups, and a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase at the cash bar.

The Grand Ball at Sea is part of the Queen Mary’s year-long celebration of her 90th anniversary of her maiden voyage. To make a hotel reservation today visit www.queenmary.com/stay. For more information on the Queen Mary and to see a calendar of nightly happenings, visit www.queenmary.com/whatsondeck, or connect on social at @TheQueenMary.

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m., March 14

Cost: $84.80

Details: To reserve tickets, visit https://www.queenmary.com/seasonal-events.htm

Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway Long Beach

