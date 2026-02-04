Hahn Extends $20,000 Reward to Help Solve Torrance Teen’s Fatal Shooting

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Feb. 3 approved a motion to once again extend a $20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the June 18, 2025 death of 17-year-old Chyler Paton in the City of Torrance. Paton, who had recently graduated from Culver City High School, was shot at approximately 8:58 pm on the 23000 block of Huber Avenue. Torrance Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, but Paton succumbed to his injuries.

“I’m asking anyone who knows something about Chyler’s killers to please speak up. His family have not only lived with his absence for months now, they’ve also been denied justice,” said Supervisor Hahn. “Help us close this case.”

Hahn first established the reward in August shortly after the murder, and re-established it in November. She urges anyone with information to contact the Torrance Police Department Detective Division at 310-618-5570, with case number 250021528.

Like this: Like Loading...