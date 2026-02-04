4. Supervisors’ Briefs: Actions Target Kratom Deaths and Ease Rent Burdens

Supervisors Seek to Prevent Deaths Linked to Kratom

LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Feb. 2 approved a motion directing county experts to develop recommendations to prevent deaths and serious harm linked to kratom and the chemical compound known as 7-OH. Her efforts come after Los Angeles County recorded seven fatal overdoses associated with kratom and 7-OH since January 2025.

Kratom is an herbal substance which can produce opioid-like and stimulant-like effects. 7-OH is the psychoactive component of kratom leaves and is synthetically concentrated into various products that have become increasingly available at gas stations, smoke shops, and online retailers. Kratom and 7-OH products are unregulated and often marketed as dietary supplements to address a broad range of issues such as pain, anxiety and mood disorders, opioid withdrawal, energy, or general well-being.

“Seven people in LA County died this past year because they took a substance that is being sold openly and marketed as safe,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “I want to explore all of our options to better regulate this substance and save lives.”

In July 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warnings about the growing risks of 7-OH products, citing illegal marketing practices and the need for regulation and public education to prevent another wave of the opioid epidemic. In response to local fatalities, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued warning letters to retailers in October 2025 to “immediately stop selling any 7-OH products, as these are not lawfully marketed in the U.S. as a drug product, dietary supplement, or food additive.” The department has begun enforcement actions to remove kratom-related 7-OH products from stores.

The motion directs the Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the Department of Medical Examiner and in consultation with county counsel, to report back to the board within 30 days with recommendations to address and prevent kratom- and 7-OH-related deaths.

Hahn Moves to Raise Unpaid Rent Threshold for Evictions in Unincorporated Areas

LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Feb. 3 approved a motion directing county counsel to draft an ordinance raising the threshold for formal evictions from one month to two months of fair market rent.

“I understand that with this proposal, I am going to face pushback from both sides – tenants advocates who don’t believe I am doing enough, and landlords who think I have gone too far,” said Supervisor Hahn. “This is a modest but necessary increase. With this additional month, I hope we can give families some breathing room while not putting the entire burden on landlords who depend on rental income to pay their own bills.”

The county enacted its Rent and Tenant Protections Ordinance in 2022 to stabilize housing, prevent displacement, and reduce the risk of homelessness among renters in unincorporated areas, particularly during periods of economic instability, public emergencies, and housing insecurity. The motion would modify that ordinance and raise the threshold to two months of unpaid Fair Market Rent (FMR) as established annually by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. FMR varies by unit size and ZIP code.

In their motion, Hahn and Solis cite the devastating impact of recent federal immigration enforcement actions across Los Angeles County, with some communities experiencing a marked decrease in economic activity in addition to families losing breadwinners, and businesses losing customers and employees.

The ordinance would apply to the unincorporated areas which are under Los Angeles County’s direct jurisdiction and are collectively home to about 1 million residents.

County counsel has 30 days to return to the board with the proposed ordinance.

Like this: Like Loading...