Don’t Let the Super Bowl Stress Your Heart: Cardiologist Warns of Game Day Risks

LONG BEACH — With the biggest game of the year, Super Bowl LVIII, fast approaching,

millions will be glued to their screens, riding an emotional rollercoaster that can put significant surprising stress on the heart. As February marks American Heart Month, Dignity Health is urging football fans to be aware of the real physiological impact of game day excitement and offers critical advice to protect their cardiac health.

“For many, the Super Bowl is a thrilling annual event, but for some, the intense drama and emotional swings can trigger a genuine physiological response that genuinely stresses the heart,” said Dr. Nik Kapoor a cardiologist at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center.

“Beyond the excitement, there’s a ‘fight or flight’; response happening on the couch, and for vulnerable individuals, this can move from temporary discomfort to a serious health concern.

The Science Behind the “Super Bowl Heart”

When the game gets tense – a crucial play, a missed field goal, a last-minute touchdown – our bodies respond by releasing stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. This triggers a cascade of physical reactions including increased heart rate, elevated blood pressure, increased oxygen demand and blood clotting risk.

While healthy hearts can typically manage these temporary spikes, Dr. Kapoor warns that for individuals with underlying heart conditions, uncontrolled high blood pressure, or a history of cardiac events, this heightened state can be genuinely risky. Research has even linked major sporting events to an observable increase in cardiac emergencies, particularly among those with pre-existing vulnerabilities.

“It’s not just an old wives’ tale; the data shows a clear pattern,” explains Dr. Kapoor. “We can see an uptick in emergency room visits for cardiac issues during and immediately after high-stakes games. In extreme cases, the sheer emotional shock can even mimic a heart attack, a phenomenon sometimes referred to as ‘Broken Heart Syndrome,’ or stress-induced cardiomyopathy (Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy).”

A Game Day Playbook for Heart Health (Especially During Heart Month):

To help fans enjoy the Super Bowl safely and manage game-day stress, Dignity Health and Dr. Kapoor offer a practical ‘Game Day Playbook’

Know Your Risk: If you have a history of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, or other risk factors, consult your doctor about watching high-stakes events.

Practice Mindful Watching: When the game gets too intense, take short breaks, step away from the screen, or engage in deep breathing exercises.

Avoid excessive alcohol & unhealthy foods: While tempting, overindulgence in alcohol, sugary drinks, and high-sodium, high-fat snacks can further strain your cardiovascular system. Opt for healthier alternatives.

Don’t Ignore Symptoms: If you experience chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, or unusual discomfort, do not hesitate. Call 911 immediately. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Prioritize Regular Check-ups: Heart Month is the perfect time to schedule a wellness visit with your physician to discuss your cardiac health and screening needs.

“The Super Bowl is meant to be enjoyed, not endured with cardiac fear,” Dr. Kapoor said. “By understanding the risks and taking preventative measures, especially during American Heart Month, we can all root for our favorite teams without putting our hearts at undue risk.”

Like this: Like Loading...