Solis Leads Legal Effort to Defend Affordable Care Act

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Jan, 13 approved a motion reaffirming support for the Affordable Care Act and authorizing participation in a legal effort to protect access to affordable health coverage.

Since its implementation, the Affordable Care Act has played a critical role in expanding health insurance coverage, lowering uninsured rates and strengthening public health systems. In Los Angeles County, the law has helped residents gain access to preventive care, mental health services and essential medical treatment, while also reducing uncompensated care costs for hospitals and clinics.

Recent federal changes under the Trump administration would create new barriers to coverage, including shorter enrollment periods, additional administrative requirements and policies that may limit eligibility for low-income individuals and families. These changes could result in millions of people nationwide losing health coverage and place added pressure on local health systems and safety net providers.

The motion directs county counsel to join an amicus curiae brief in the case Columbus v. Kennedy, currently pending in federal court, in support of efforts challenging the federal rule changes. The action is intended to protect coverage gains achieved under the Affordable Care Act and ensure healthcare policies do not undermine access to care.

Details: View the motion here.

