U.S. Direct Interventions ― Military/CIA Activity That Changed Governments

By
Reporters Desk
-
0
14
US Intervention

Over the slightly less than a hundred years from 1898 to 1994, the U.S. government has intervened successfully to change governments in Latin America at least 41 times. That amounts to once every 28 months for an entire century (see table).

Direct intervention occurred in 17 of the 41 cases. These incidents involved the use of U.S. military forces, intelligence agents, or local citizens employed by U.S. government agencies. In another 24 cases, the U.S. government played an indirect role. That is, local actors played the principal roles, but they would not have acted or succeeded without encouragement from the U.S. government.

COUNTRYYEAREVENT SUMMARY
Cuba1898-1902

1906-09

1917-23

Spanish-American War

Ousts elected Pres. Palma; occupation regime

U.S. reoccupation, gradual withdrawal

Dominican Rep1916-24

1961

1965

U.S. occupation

Assassination of Pres. Trujillo

U.S. occupation of Sto Domingo

Grenada1983U.S. occupied the island; oust the government
Guatemala1954CIA-organized force ousts Pres. Arbenz
Haiti1915-34

1994

U.S. occupation

U.S. troops restored constitutional government

Mexico1914Veracruz occupied; US allows rebels to buy arms
Nicaragua1910

1912-25

1926-33

1981-90

Troops to Corinto, Bluefields during revolt

U.S. occupation

U.S. occupation

Contra war; then support for the opposition in the election

Panama1903-14

1989

U.S. Troops secure protectorate, canal

U.S. Armed Forces occupied the nation

U.S. INDIRECT INTERVENTION

Government/Regime Changes In Which The U.S. Is Decisive

 

COUNTRYYEAREVENT SUMMARY
Bolivia1944

1963

1971

Coup uprising, overthrow Pres. Villaroel

Military coup ousts elected Pres. Paz Estenssoro

Military coup ousts Gen. Torres

Brazil1964Military coup ousts elected Pres. Goulart
Chile1973

1989-90

Coup ousts elected Pres. Allende

Aid to anti-Pinochet opposition

Cuba1933


1934

U.S. abandons support for Pres. Machado

U.S. sponsors Col. Batista coup to oust Pres. Grau

Dominican Rep.1914

1963

U.S. secures ouster of Gen. José Bordas

Coup ousts elected Pres. Bosch

El Salvador1961

1979

1980

Coup ousts reformist civil-military junta

Coup ousts Gen. Humberto Romero

U.S. creates and aids new Christian Demo junta

Guatemala1963

1982

1983

U.S. supports coup vs elected Pres. Ydígoras

U.S. supports coup vs Gen. Lucas García

U.S. supports coup vs Gen. Rios Montt

Guyana1953CIA aids strikes; Govt. is ousted
Honduras1963Military coups ousts elected Pres. Morales
Mexico1913U.S. Amb. H. L. Wilson organizes coup v Madero
Nicaragua1909

1979

Support for rebels vs Zelaya govt

U.S. pressures Pres. Somoza to leave

Panama1941

1949

1969

U.S supports coup ousting elected Pres. Arias

U.S. support ousting VP Chanís govt

U.S. supports coup by Gen. Torrijos

Tell us what you think about this story.