U.S. Direct Interventions ― Military/CIA Activity That Changed Governments

Over the slightly less than a hundred years from 1898 to 1994, the U.S. government has intervened successfully to change governments in Latin America at least 41 times. That amounts to once every 28 months for an entire century (see table).
Direct intervention occurred in 17 of the 41 cases. These incidents involved the use of U.S. military forces, intelligence agents, or local citizens employed by U.S. government agencies. In another 24 cases, the U.S. government played an indirect role. That is, local actors played the principal roles, but they would not have acted or succeeded without encouragement from the U.S. government.
|COUNTRY
|YEAR
|EVENT SUMMARY
|Cuba
|1898-1902
1906-09
1917-23
|Spanish-American War
Ousts elected Pres. Palma; occupation regime
U.S. reoccupation, gradual withdrawal
|Dominican Rep
|1916-24
1961
1965
|U.S. occupation
Assassination of Pres. Trujillo
U.S. occupation of Sto Domingo
|Grenada
|1983
|U.S. occupied the island; oust the government
|Guatemala
|1954
|CIA-organized force ousts Pres. Arbenz
|Haiti
|1915-34
1994
|U.S. occupation
U.S. troops restored constitutional government
|Mexico
|1914
|Veracruz occupied; US allows rebels to buy arms
|Nicaragua
|1910
1912-25
1926-33
1981-90
|Troops to Corinto, Bluefields during revolt
U.S. occupation
U.S. occupation
Contra war; then support for the opposition in the election
|Panama
|1903-14
1989
|U.S. Troops secure protectorate, canal
U.S. Armed Forces occupied the nation
U.S. INDIRECT INTERVENTION
Government/Regime Changes In Which The U.S. Is Decisive
|COUNTRY
|YEAR
|EVENT SUMMARY
|Bolivia
|1944
1963
1971
|Coup uprising, overthrow Pres. Villaroel
Military coup ousts elected Pres. Paz Estenssoro
Military coup ousts Gen. Torres
|Brazil
|1964
|Military coup ousts elected Pres. Goulart
|Chile
|1973
1989-90
|Coup ousts elected Pres. Allende
Aid to anti-Pinochet opposition
|Cuba
|1933
|U.S. abandons support for Pres. Machado
U.S. sponsors Col. Batista coup to oust Pres. Grau
|Dominican Rep.
|1914
1963
|U.S. secures ouster of Gen. José Bordas
Coup ousts elected Pres. Bosch
|El Salvador
|1961
1979
1980
|Coup ousts reformist civil-military junta
Coup ousts Gen. Humberto Romero
U.S. creates and aids new Christian Demo junta
|Guatemala
|1963
1982
1983
|U.S. supports coup vs elected Pres. Ydígoras
U.S. supports coup vs Gen. Lucas García
U.S. supports coup vs Gen. Rios Montt
|Guyana
|1953
|CIA aids strikes; Govt. is ousted
|Honduras
|1963
|Military coups ousts elected Pres. Morales
|Mexico
|1913
|U.S. Amb. H. L. Wilson organizes coup v Madero
|Nicaragua
|1909
1979
|Support for rebels vs Zelaya govt
U.S. pressures Pres. Somoza to leave
|Panama
|1941
1949
1969
|U.S supports coup ousting elected Pres. Arias
U.S. support ousting VP Chanís govt
U.S. supports coup by Gen. Torrijos