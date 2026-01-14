U.S. Direct Interventions ― Military/CIA Activity That Changed Governments

Over the slightly less than a hundred years from 1898 to 1994, the U.S. government has intervened successfully to change governments in Latin America at least 41 times. That amounts to once every 28 months for an entire century (see table).

Direct intervention occurred in 17 of the 41 cases. These incidents involved the use of U.S. military forces, intelligence agents, or local citizens employed by U.S. government agencies. In another 24 cases, the U.S. government played an indirect role. That is, local actors played the principal roles, but they would not have acted or succeeded without encouragement from the U.S. government.

COUNTRY YEAR EVENT SUMMARY Cuba 1898-1902 1906-09 1917-23 Spanish-American War Ousts elected Pres. Palma; occupation regime U.S. reoccupation, gradual withdrawal Dominican Rep 1916-24 1961 1965 U.S. occupation Assassination of Pres. Trujillo U.S. occupation of Sto Domingo Grenada 1983 U.S. occupied the island; oust the government Guatemala 1954 CIA-organized force ousts Pres. Arbenz Haiti 1915-34 1994 U.S. occupation U.S. troops restored constitutional government Mexico 1914 Veracruz occupied; US allows rebels to buy arms Nicaragua 1910 1912-25 1926-33 1981-90 Troops to Corinto, Bluefields during revolt U.S. occupation U.S. occupation Contra war; then support for the opposition in the election Panama 1903-14 1989 U.S. Troops secure protectorate, canal U.S. Armed Forces occupied the nation

U.S. INDIRECT INTERVENTION

Government/Regime Changes In Which The U.S. Is Decisive

COUNTRY YEAR EVENT SUMMARY Bolivia 1944 1963 1971 Coup uprising, overthrow Pres. Villaroel Military coup ousts elected Pres. Paz Estenssoro Military coup ousts Gen. Torres Brazil 1964 Military coup ousts elected Pres. Goulart Chile 1973 1989-90 Coup ousts elected Pres. Allende Aid to anti-Pinochet opposition Cuba 1933

1934 U.S. abandons support for Pres. Machado U.S. sponsors Col. Batista coup to oust Pres. Grau Dominican Rep. 1914 1963 U.S. secures ouster of Gen. José Bordas Coup ousts elected Pres. Bosch El Salvador 1961 1979 1980 Coup ousts reformist civil-military junta Coup ousts Gen. Humberto Romero U.S. creates and aids new Christian Demo junta Guatemala 1963 1982 1983 U.S. supports coup vs elected Pres. Ydígoras U.S. supports coup vs Gen. Lucas García U.S. supports coup vs Gen. Rios Montt Guyana 1953 CIA aids strikes; Govt. is ousted Honduras 1963 Military coups ousts elected Pres. Morales Mexico 1913 U.S. Amb. H. L. Wilson organizes coup v Madero Nicaragua 1909 1979 Support for rebels vs Zelaya govt U.S. pressures Pres. Somoza to leave Panama 1941 1949 1969 U.S supports coup ousting elected Pres. Arias U.S. support ousting VP Chanís govt U.S. supports coup by Gen. Torrijos

