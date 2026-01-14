Long Beach Baseball Club Unveils Official Team Name: ‘Long Beach Coast,’ Representing the Duality of Long Beach

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Baseball Club or LBBC announced the official name of Long Beach’s new professional baseball team Jan. 12 during the City of Long Beach’s State of the City address: the Long Beach Coast or LBC.

Few cities embody duality as Long Beach does. Eleven miles of coastline tie together the West Side and East Side — where ocean meets concrete, hustle meets chill, and old-school roots meet new-school energy. The Long Beach Coast celebrates the connective thread that runs through every part of the city. The Coast will anchor the team’s visual identity and presence, complemented by a dynamic alter ego.

Across sports and entertainment, alter egos have long fueled creativity — from superheroes to musicians to athletes. Think Bruce Wayne/Batman, Tony Stark/Iron Man, Eminem/Slim Shady, and Kobe Bryant/Black Mamba. For Long Beach, the team’s alter ego will be the Long Beach Regulators.

“Long Beach has always set its own tone and had its own swagger,” said Warren G, Long Beach native and cultural icon. “This baseball team, the Coast, represents the heart of the city — but the Regulators legacy will always be part of Long Beach culture. It’s respect for where we’ve been and excitement for where we’re going.”

While the Coast is the foundation of the team’s primary on-field identity, the Long Beach Regulators alter ego taps into Long Beach’s legendary ’90s hip-hop roots, unlocking superhero-level moments, bold creative collaborations, fan-powered energy, and one-of-a-kind in-season activations.

“The Long Beach Coast and the Long Beach Regulators – a core identity paired with an alter ego, gives us room to explore different aesthetics and push the boundaries of what a baseball brand can look and feel like,” said Ena Patel, President of Long Beach Baseball Club. “We want to build a brand where anyone in Long Beach can see themselves in it – who doesn’t have a little bit of an alter ego or super hero in them?”

What’s Next for Fans

Tickets On Sale: tickets.longbeachcoast.com

Official Merchandise Available: shop.longbeachcoast.com

Brand Kickoff Events:

Jan. 17, from 12 to 5 p.m. at the City of Long Beach’s 38th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade & Celebration

Jan. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at WatchMe! Sports Bar

The team continues to work closely with the City of Long Beach and California State University, Long Beach, on plans to bring professional, independent baseball to historic Blair Field beginning in the 2026 season as part of the Pioneer Baseball League.

Details: For more information, please visit www.longbeachcoast.com

View the official brand launch video here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Nob_MtDVfGQMDPNwGa_Il-sYOvDfQlCe

