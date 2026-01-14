Hahn Briefs: Supervisor Calls for ICE Withdrawal Nationwide, Condemns EPA Rollback on Health Protections

Hahn Urges Noem to Withdraw ICE Agents from All U.S. Cities

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Jan 13 sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem urging her to withdraw Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from American cities after months of documented incidents of violent tactics across the nation, most notably the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week. In her letter, Hahn cites inadequate training and eroding public trust and appeals to Noem to protect Americans.

“Like you, I have chosen to devote my life to public service. And though you and I disagree strongly on most of the current issues facing our nation, we have a shared history—and a shared faith. I remember our time in the Congressional Bipartisan Bible Study group fondly. In fact, that is why I decided to write you this letter.

It has become clear that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents that you lead are undertrained and not equipped to interact with the public. The situation ICE has created here in Los Angeles County and across the country has become increasingly dangerous,” wrote Hahn in her letter to Noem.

Since the dramatic uptick in ICE activity in Los Angeles County beginning last summer, Hahn has repeatedly denounced the organization’s violent and disruptive actions. Most recently, Hahn characterized an assault on two landscapers in the City of Downey as clear examples of racial profiling against Latinos.

“Every day that masked ICE agents are on our streets they are eroding that trust and setting the work of law enforcement back years, if not decades.

As a fellow Christian, I urge you to protect Americans and withdraw ICE agents from all American cities. These ICE agents are too dangerous for our streets, and this situation can only get worse,” Hahn’s letter goes on.

Hahn Condemns EPA Decision to No Longer Consider Health Costs in Pollution Regulation s

LOS ANGELES —This week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EPA introduced weakened emissions standards for new power plants, and announced that it would no longer consider the economic costs of impacts to public health from exposure to nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn issued the following statement:

“The EPA will now only calculate the cost of pollution regulations on industry – not the value of saving lives. This flies in the face of the very purpose of the EPA and quite literally puts profits over people. The EPA is supposed to be in our corner – the peoples’ tool for preserving clean air and clean water. As long as this policy stands, it cements the EPA as yet another tool for big business and a defender of polluters’ bottom lines over all else.”

