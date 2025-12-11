Tamal Time in Wilmington: Hahn Welcomes Local Families

WILMINGTON— On Dec. 13, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn will join families from around the Harbor Area for her third annual tamal kit giveaway event. While Hahn previously held two of these giveaway events per year in Southeast Los Angeles and Greater Whittier, this year she expanded her initiative to a third location at Wilmington Waterfront Park, where she will deliver welcoming remarks and help volunteers hand out the kits. Each kit includes 10 pounds of fresh tamal masa, corn husks, and dry chile peppers, and each of the three giveaway events will offer 300 such kits.

“You don’t have to be Latino to love tamales, but tamales are a cherished tradition for so many Latino families. It’s not Christmas without them! So I’m looking forward to helping lighten the load a little for families as they prepare for their Christmas dinners,” said Hahn.

Hahn held her first tamal kit giveaways in 2023 in South Whittier and Lynwood, citing the traditional turkey giveaways around Thanksgiving as inspiration for a holiday giveaway tailored to the communities she represents. Since redistricting in December 2021, Hahn represents a district that is approximately 60% Latino.

For the Wilmington event, Hahn’s office partnered with Northgate Market and Hahn will be joined by a representative from Northgate as well as from The Whole Child.

