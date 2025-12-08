City of Carson Recognized with Top Benefits Award from Mployer

CARSON — The City of Carson announced that it has been recognized with the 2025 Top Benefits Award from Mployer, the industry-standard for employee benefit plan rating. This honor highlights the City of Carson’s commitment to offering comprehensive, high-quality benefits that support the health, financial security, and overall well-being of its workforce.

The Top Benefits Award is based on an in-depth, data-driven evaluation of an employer’s benefit offerings across four major categories: medical, ancillary (dental, vision, life and more), PTO and leave, and retirement.

Mployer independently rate benefit plans by analyzing their design, cost-sharing, generosity, and many other features-comparing them against a custom cohort of employers matched by their industry, region, and size. Only employers who meet or exceed market standards across these core benefit categories are eligible for recognition.

“We are honored to receive this award, the investment we make in our staff is a direct deposit into our community,” said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. “Our benefits are designed to meet the diverse needs of our team. Being recognized by Mployer affirms that we’re doing this in a way that not only supports employees will make us a destination workplace and City.”

In a sector where talent is a critical driver of performance, offering best-in-class benefits is an intentional investment and a competitive advantage which leads to positive outcomes for the city’s partners, team members, stakeholders and community.

This award highlights one of the things that sets the City of Carson apart from other cities. The benefits are unmatched and one of the reasons Carson shines as the Jewel of the South Bay.

Details: For more information about employment opportunities, please visit https://ci.carson.ca.us/humanresources/hrjobs.aspx

