LASD Carson Station Seeking Additional Victims

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Carson station detective bureau is investigating allegations of grand theft by 52-year-old Brian Raydele Collins.

Collins used a position of trust and cultivated friendships with several people who he approached with business proposals or acting as a broker for available rental properties or sporting event tickets while in the Carson area. Collins was arrested on Nov. 16, and is being held in custody with a $180,000 bail.

On Dec. 2, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office reviewed the case and filed two counts of Grand Theft, a violation of 487(a) PC (Court Case #24CJCF721101). Collins has an upcoming court case on Dec. 5, for a similar incident.

Based on the nature of the offenses, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims, and are seeking the public’s help in identifying any additional victims.

Anyone with information regarding this case or who believes they may have been a victim is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Carson station detective bureau or the on duty watch commander at 310-830-1123.

