LASD Homicide Detectives Make Arrest in 2018 Murder Investigation, Rolling Hills Estates

On May 3, 2018, Lomita Station Deputies responded to the “Promenade on the Peninsula” parking structure regarding a person down in their vehicle. When deputies arrived, they observed the victim in the driver’s seat of her vehicle suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics responded and subsequently pronounced the victim deceased.

Investigative leads were followed, and the suspect, Cherie Townsend, was arrested for murder on May 17, 2018. On May 21, 2018, the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. At the time, the case was rejected pending further investigation.

In July of 2022, the case was reassigned to new investigators, and the evidence was re-evaluated. Several witnesses were re-interviewed, and new witnesses were interviewed.

On Aug. 16, 2023, investigators presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for their consideration of filing charges. A warrant for murder 187(a) P.C. was issued for the arrest of Suspect Townsend.

Aug. 18, 2023, Suspect Cherie Townsend was eventually located and arrested for murder.

On Nov. 12, 2025, the trial began at Torrance Superior Court, Department 8, under the Honorable Judge John J. Lonergan Jr.

On Dec. 4, 2025, Suspect Cherie Townsend was convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of Susan Leeds.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 23, 2026.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or anonymously at 800-222-8477 http://lacrimestoppers.org.

