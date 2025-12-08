New CDC Data Show Obesity Rates Remain High Nationwide

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC Dec. 3 released its 2024 adult obesity prevalence maps, showing that obesity continues to be a significant public health challenge across the United States. New data show at least 1 in 4 adults (25%) in every state are living with obesity, underscoring ongoing concerns about chronic disease risk and health equity.

In Los Angeles County, nearly 30% of adults are obese or overweight. The rate is higher among females (31%) versus males (28%) and differs by race/ethnicity (higher among Latinx, 39%, Black, 40%, and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 61%, compared with White, 21%), geography (higher in rural Antelope Valley, 37%, and South region, 41%), and poverty level (40% among households 0-99% FPL versus 24% among households 300% or above FPL).

For the first time, CDC also presented obesity data by age group. The findings show that middle-aged adults (ages 40–59) are about 30% more likely to have obesity than younger adults (ages 18–39) and 25% more likely to have obesity than older adults (ages 60+).

Proposed cuts to Medicaid eligibility and increases in marketplace health insurance premiums threaten the health of the many LA County communities disproportionately impacted by obesity.

These new data call for redoubling investments in prevention efforts across LA County, such as access to nutrition education and opportunities for physical activity that remain core to preventing obesity and its health consequences.

Public Health continues to support community-based programming, partnerships, and policy efforts aimed at improving access to nutritious foods, safe places for physical activity, and culturally relevant health education. For example, when the recent federal government shutdown disrupted SNAP benefits for low-income households, the County of Los Angeles invested $12 million, through food banks and community organizations, to provide nutritious food to vulnerable families.

Additionally, Public Health’s PLACE (Policies for Livable Active Communities and Environments) Program continues to work with cities and unincorporated areas of the county to invest in community plans to support safe walking for exercise (sidewalks, crosswalks, lighted paths), creating eight pedestrian plans to date with more in development. These plans provide a path for planners and community developers to consider how to create safer, walkable environments for their residents. The department is also engaged in a pilot program to promote physical activity prescriptions for patients at high risk for obesity and other chronic conditions, to join free exercise classes outdoors at local parks. This pilot program is supported by a grant from the county’s quality and productivity commission.

Public Health encourages residents to take advantage of free and low-cost community programs, including nutrition education workshops, walking groups, and local food assistance resources.

Details: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/nut/

