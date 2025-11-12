Daytime and Overnight Closures of Vincent Thomas Bridge

Full closure to occur Nov. 13 for finger joint repairs

SAN PEDRO — Caltrans announces closures on the Vincent Thomas Bridge (State Route 47) for two separate repair activities. The work includes overnight closures for finger joint repairs and daytime closures for maintenance operations. The closures are as follows:

Maintenance Operations

Nov. 12 (Day), now until 3 p.m.: One lane closed each direction; NB Harbor Boulevard onramp closed

Nov. 14 (Day), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: One lane closed each direction; NB Harbor Boulevard onramp closed

Finger Joint Repairs

Nov. 13 (Overnight), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Full closure of Southbound SR-47 at the Vincent Thomas Bridge

Nov. 14 (Overnight), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.: One northbound lane closed

During the full southbound closure on Nov. 13, traffic will be diverted from southbound SR-47 to westbound State Route 1/Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1).

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change, including the times and dates, the number of closures, and other details. Motorists should expect delays when utilizing the Vincent Thomas Bridge and use Caltrans QuickMap to review current traffic conditions before traveling. Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise increased caution near the closure and Slow for the Cone Zone.

