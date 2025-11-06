City of Carson Veterans Day Celebration

The City of Carson will join the entire nation in paying tribute to America’s war veterans as it hosts its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11.

Event highlights include a special recognition of veterans and soldiers serving around the world. Traditional military rites, including a flag folding ceremony, will be observed as part of the tribute. In addition, new names added to the City of Carson’s Veterans’ Wall will be formally presented during the program.

This year’s special guest and keynote speakers are Dr. Muhammad S. Aadam, Retired United States Navy and Matthew V. Pixa CFP, MBA President of My Portfolio Guide, LLC.

The event will include patriotic music, veteran information booths, a veteran museum display, live entertainment, ROTC participation, and a performance by the Carson High School Band.

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 11

Cost: Free

Details: Recreation and Human Services Division, 310-847-3570

Venue: Veterans Park, 22400 Moneta Ave., Carson

