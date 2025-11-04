Gipson Praises California as Trump Administration Funds Additional November SNAP Benefits

CARSON — California Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) Nov. 4 praised critical contributions by the State of California to fight for the release of November SNAP benefits—federal assistance equivalent to $1.1 billion which rightfully belongs to almost six million Californian citizens and cannot be arbitrarily denied.

Under the Trump Administration, which refuses to negotiate a compromise that will reopen the federal government, the United States Department of Agriculture previously indicated that SNAP benefits would not reach deserving recipients in November. SNAP recipients are Americans who come from all racial and economic backgrounds.

On Oct. 28, California and twenty other states sued the Trump Department of Agriculture (USDA) for withholding more than a billion dollars in food assistance. The states’ complaint is available here.

Now, rulings against the Trump Administration require USDA to reverse its previous decision, and have federal officials use reserve money and other funds to ensure families do not go hungry.

“Californian families and all Americans deserve better than Trump’s vile attempt to cut SNAP, but I am proud that California’s Justice Department stood up to a bully once again,” said Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson). “My legislative colleagues and I took action in early 2025 to grant California Attorney General Rob Bonta a supplemental $25 million that would support litigation against this administration. Filing a lawsuit for California families that rely on SNAP is exactly why these resources were needed.”

Although contingency funds are available for November SNAP payments, commonly known as food stamps or CalFresh, the Trump Administration’s actions mean distribution is already delayed.

“I strongly condemn the process that has led this lawless administration to delay help to my community, much less try to eliminate it,” said Gipson. “California will continue to fight.”

Like this: Like Loading...