POLA Lead Attorney Steve Otera Named Corporate Counsel of the Year by LA Business Journal

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Business Journal has given a top legal honor to Port of Los Angeles General Counsel Steve Otera. The prestigious Corporate Counsel Award in the non-profit/government/municipal category recognizes the achievements of industry-leading corporate counsel and their ongoing efforts to support the Los Angeles community and business sector.

“Steve’s broad grasp of both legal frameworks and the complex dynamics of port operations allows him to deliver insightful, forward-looking counsel that safeguards compliance and enhances performance,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “We’re proud to see his exceptional contributions over 23 years at the Port recognized with this honor.”

Otera was appointed general counsel at the port in 2022 and reports to Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto. In this position and as a member of the port’s leadership team, Otera oversees all legal matters related to the City of Los Angeles Harbor Department. He also supervises the attorneys who provide general legal advice to the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners, Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority and Intermodal Container Transfer Facility.

Before his appointment, Otera served as an assistant city attorney assigned to the Port of Los Angeles, where he supervised staff providing in-house legal services. Prior to that position, Otera spent more than a decade in private practice, including as director of legal compliance and education at LRN (formerly the Legal Research Network). Before that, he served as an associate attorney for various local area law firms.

Otera earned his bachelor’s degree from UCLA and Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

Like this: Like Loading...