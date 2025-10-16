Voter Registration Deadline Approaching for 2025 Statewide Special Election

Register by Oct. 20 to Receive a vote by mail ballot; In-person Voting Begins Oct. 25

LOS ANGELES – The County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan reminds eligible voters that Oct. 20, is the deadline to register to vote and receive a Vote by Mail ballot for the Nov. 4, 2025 statewide special election.

Registering to vote is quick and easy and can be completed online at LAVOTE.GOV.

Voter registration applications are also available at most government buildings, such as libraries, the Department of Motor Vehicles and RR/CC offices throughout Los Angeles County.

Voters can check their voter registration to ensure they are registered to vote and their information is up-to-date.

If eligible voters miss the deadline, they will not be issued a vote by mail ballot, but can still vote in person at any Vote Center in Los Angeles County beginning Oct. 25.

