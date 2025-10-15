New Breast Cancer Data Prompt Dignity Health’s Call for Renewed Awareness and Action

Long Beach, Calif. – October 10, 2025 – Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center or SMMC urges everyone to prioritize their breast health in light of new statistics underscoring the disease’s persistent challenge. Despite significant advancements in early detection and treatment offering renewed hope, breast cancer continues to profoundly impact millions worldwide.

According to the American Cancer Society or ACS, in 2024, almost 375K women in the United States were diagnosed with breast cancer and an estimated 42K of them were projected to die from the disease. Breast cancer also affects men, with almost 2,800 men being diagnosed and around 530 are expected to lose their battle with the disease.

“These statistics serve as a powerful reminder that breast cancer remains a formidable adversary” said Dr. Jim Keany, MD, Chief Medical Officer at SMMC. “While survival rates have improved significantly over the past decades thanks to research and early detection, the sheer volume of new diagnoses and the number of lives lost underscore the critical need for ongoing awareness, research funding, and equitable access to screening and treatment.”

St. Mary’s provides advanced care in the fight against cancer. Onsite treatment services use TrueBeam radiation technology to offer patients Image Guided Radiation Therapy, Brachytherapy, Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy, and Volumetric Modulated Radiation Therapy.

Early detection is paramount in the fight against breast cancer, with a 99% five-year survival rate for localized cases. Understanding your personal risk factors, including lifestyle choices like maintaining a healthy weight and limiting alcohol, can help reduce risk. Dignity Health emphasizes personalized screening discussions with healthcare providers, noting general guidelines suggest annual mammograms for women starting at 40 or 45, while advancements in targeted and immunotherapies continue to offer new hope for patients.

Details: Visit dignityhealth.org/socal/cancer or consult with your primary care physician.

