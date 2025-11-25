LB’s My Utility Portal Officially Launched

LONG BEACH — The City of Long Beach has officially launched its new MyUtilityPortal, providing residents with a more convenient and modern way to manage their water, sewer, gas, and refuse services. Over the past several weeks, outreach has been shared through social media, printed bill messages for paper bill recipients, and direct emails to all customers enrolled in paperless billing to support a smooth transition.

The new portal offers a range of helpful features, including 24/7 account access, real-time usage information, projected bill estimates, online service scheduling, and customizable alerts to keep customers informed about account activity and service updates. This upgrade is designed to make managing utilities easier and more accessible for all Long Beach residents.

Customers who prefer to pay in person or by phone can continue doing so at City Hall or participating retail locations, and all current customer service phone options remain available.

Details: For utility bill assistance, residents can visit here or call 562-570-5700.

