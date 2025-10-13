Vincent Thomas Bridge Closing Overnight For Inspections

On Oct. 10, Caltrans announced that the Vincent Thomas Bridge will be fully shutting down for four nights, nonconsecutively, for inspections. The bridge will be closed in both directions betweem Ferry Street and Harbor Boulevard from 10:15 p.m. to 6:45 a.m., on the following dates: Monday, Oct. 20, Tuesday, Oct. 21, Monday, Oct. 27, and Tuesday, Oct. 28.

In addition, the the northbound State Route 47 (SR-47) on-ramp at Harbor Boulevard and the southbound SR-47 on-ramp at Ferry Street will be closed at these times.

Traffic will be diverted from northbound Interstate 110 (I-110) to eastbound State Route 1/Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1), and southbound SR-47 to westbound SR-1.

The Vincent Thomas Bridge previously had partial closures from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28 for repairs. However, during two of the three nights, at least one lane in each direction was still in use.

The bridge will soon close for a much longer period, as plans are underway to close it partially or fully to completely replace the deck of the bridge. Current plans will see most of the bridge’s traffic redirected to Wilmington.

