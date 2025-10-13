No Kings, No Fear

Indivisible Calls America to Peaceful Action on October 18

By Ezra Levin, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director, Indivisible and

Peter Warren, Indivisible San Pedro

This is an answer to the Trump administration’s lies about Indivisible, and it is a call to action. We are a peaceful, people-powered movement challenging the administration’s authoritarian actions against the people of the United States.

We are courageous activists organizing in every state and nearly every congressional district — red, blue, and purple. We’re in the cities Trump is invading and the rural areas he promised to fight for, but now attacks.

There is nothing an authoritarian fears more than peaceful, organized people power. That’s why the White House is now turning its sights on us.

You may have seen reporting from Reuters or heard new rumors circulating in the media that Trump’s administration is preparing to target Indivisible alongside other organizations. We don’t have all the details, but it appears they’re gearing up to smear us with ludicrous accusations that we’re somehow tied to violence at protests — a claim that’s as false as it is predictable. These stories, and the rumors around them, are all part of the same authoritarian playbook: discredit, divide, and intimidate people into silence a week before the Oct. 18 No Kings protests.

Let’s call this what it is: a baseless attempt by an authoritarian regime to chill free speech, to scare people from exercising their constitutional rights.

Here’s the truth:

Indivisible has been committed to nonviolence from the very beginning. It’s a core principle, not just a talking point. Our events prohibit weapons; we’ve trained thousands of people in de-escalation; and we expect every Indivisible event host and participant to uphold our commitment to peaceful protest.

Peaceful protest is our strength. Movements that last, movements that win, are disciplined, courageous, and grounded in values. That’s how we’ve beaten authoritarian movements before in this country, and that’s how we’ll beat Trump’s MAGA agenda.

And none of that matters to Trump, because this is simply meant to chill free speech. The timing is not accidental. By floating false allegations of violence, Trump’s White House is trying to scare people away from exercising their constitutional rights. We won’t let them succeed.

Here’s what we need from you:

Keep organizing. Don’t let this smear distract you. The best response to attacks on our rights is to exercise our rights. And that means showing up in huge numbers on Oct. 18. If you haven’t yet made plans to attend an event happening near you, start planning now.

Reaffirm our principles. Share Indivisible’s nonviolence commitment with your friends, family, and fellow Indivisible group members. Make sure everyone knows: We show up firmly, strategically, and peacefully.

Stay safe and disciplined. In the lead-up to No Kings, we’re working with our partners on several safety, Security, and de-escalation training sessions. Sign up for an upcoming training here, or catch up with the ones you’ve missed.

Trump and Stephen Miller want us afraid. They want us divided. But we are building this movement together, across race, class, and geography, and we know that’s the only way to win.

We’re not backing down. We’ll see you in the streets on Oct 18.

