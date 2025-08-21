Community ALERTS: Traffic – Major Vincent Thomas Bridge Closures & Ramp Shutdowns

Overnight Closures of Vincent Thomas Bridge for Roadway Repairs

Caltrans announces multiple overnight closures of the Vincent Thomas Bridge, beginning the evening of Aug. 27, for finger joint repairs.

The following closures of the Vincent Thomas Bridge from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, are as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 27: Southbound lane closure between Ferry St. and Harbor Blvd. One lane will remain open to motorists.

Thursday, Aug. 28: Full southbound closure between Ferry St. and Harbor Blvd.

Friday, Aug. 29: Northbound lane closure between Harbor Blvd. and Ferry St. One lane will remain open to motorists.

During the full southbound closure on Aug. 28, traffic will be diverted from southbound State Route 47 (SR-47) to westbound State Route 1/Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1).

Motorists should expect delays when utilizing the Vincent Thomas Bridge and use Caltrans Quickmap to review current traffic conditions before traveling. Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise increased caution near the closure and slow down for the cone zone.

POLA Announces Three-Month Closure of Northbound I-110 On-Ramp, Southbound SR 47 Off-Ramp at Harbor Boulevard

The Port of Los Angeles Aug. 11 announced long-term closures near the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro as part of the SR 47 Interchange Project. Starting Aug. 18, crews closed the northbound I-110 on-ramp at Harbor Boulevard and the southbound SR 47 off-ramp at Harbor Boulevard, while construction of the new roadway and ramps continues. A new northbound on-ramp to I-110 and southbound off-ramp to SR 47 will open in November 2025, along with a newly realigned Knoll Drive.

Residents and local commuters are encouraged to access the northbound I-110 from Gaffey Street in San Pedro, accessible from 1st Street and Harbor Boulevard. Drivers exiting the southbound SR 47 will be rerouted via Pacific Avenue to Harbor Boulevard.

Truckers should follow posted traffic signs and detours accordingly.

Those with questions may leave a message on the public phone line at 310-732-7778. Calls will be returned within 24 hours.

The SR 47 Interchange Project is replacing the existing southbound SR 47 off-ramp from the Vincent Thomas Bridge, currently on the south side, with a new off-ramp on the north side. Additional improvements include realigning the existing on-ramp to the northbound I-110 connector; modifying the northbound SR 47 off-ramp onto Harbor Boulevard; modifying the northbound SR 47 on-ramp onto the bridge toward Terminal Island; and improving local streets near the interchange.

Details: portofla.org/sr47.

